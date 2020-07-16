COVID-19 hospitalizations low at UPHS-Marquette as cases rise

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - As the rate of new coronavirus cases rises in Upper Michigan, UP Health System-Marquette says hospitalizations remain relatively low.

UPHS-Marquette CEO Gar Atchison said there were no COVID-19 patients in the Upper Peninsula’s largest hospital as of Wednesday morning. It’s positive news for now and a situation Atchison continues to monitor, as hospitalizations may not be needed until several days into a COVID-19 infection.

“I have calls with the CEOs of the other (U.P.) hospitals on a regular basis where we talk about where each community is and what our cross-needs are for supporting each other and how Marquette can support them with their sicker patients if we start seeing an uptick in hospitalized COVID-19 patients,” Atchison said.

Atchison says UPHS-Marquette leaders talk daily about the latest coronavirus data and the personal protective equipment supply at the hospital. He also says UPHS-Marquette continues to process coronavirus tests in-house with a much quicker turnaround than the 10-14 day wait reported at other testing sites.

Watch the video from the TV6 Morning News for a complete update from Atchison.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.