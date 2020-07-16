COVID-19 exposure sites identified in Mackinac County

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -

The Luce, Mackinac, Alger, Schoolcraft District Health Department has been informed of four travelers with confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who visited Mackinac County. This includes a group of three who visited during the dates of July 2 through July 6 and an individual that visited on July 11. Possible exposure sites are listed below:

July 2-6 (group of 3)

· KOA campground-St. Ignace

· Bridgeview Diner in Mackinaw City, July 6 between 1 and 4 p.m.

July 11 (one person)

· Shepler’s Ferry from Mackinaw Ciyt to Mackinac Island, 3 p.m. Returned on Shepler’s Ferry at 8 p.m.

If you were present at any of these locations during the dates and times noted, please monitor for symptoms and contact your local health department. Mackinac County residents can call (906) 643-1100. Cheboygan County residents can call (231) 627-8850, and Emmet County residents can call (800) 432-4121.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.