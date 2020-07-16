Advertisement

CDC extends US ban on cruise ships through September

Carnival cruise line ship Carnival Magic is docked at Port Canaveral, Saturday, April 4, 2020, in Cape Canaveral, Fla.
Carnival cruise line ship Carnival Magic is docked at Port Canaveral, Saturday, April 4, 2020, in Cape Canaveral, Fla.(AP Photo/John Raoux)
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal health officials are extending the U.S. ban on cruise ships through the end September as coronavirus infections rise in most U.S. states, including Florida.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday that it was extending a no-sail order that had been scheduled to expire July 24.

Major cruise lines that belong to an industry trade group had already canceled cruises until Sept. 15 because of ongoing discussions with federal officials over how to restart operations safely.

Coronavirus infections are rising in 40 states, and daily deaths have climbed more than 20% from a week ago. Florida, where many cruises begin and end, reported nearly 14,000 new virus cases and set a single-day record of 156 deaths reported on Thursday, beating the previous high of 132 deaths reported Tuesday.

From March 1 through July 10, there have been nearly 3,000 cases of COVID-19 or similar illnesses and 34 deaths on cruise ships, according to the CDC. There have been 99 outbreaks covering 80% of the ships in U.S. waters, the CDC said.

Major cruise lines are trying to save cash and raise more money on the private credit markets to survive the pandemic. Carnival Corp. said last week that it expects to burn about $20 million a day in cash through the rest of this year.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Silver Creek Church holds Feeding America Mobile Food Bank

Updated: moments ago
|
By Doug Lindblom
Close to 20,000 pounds of food were delivered on truck by Feeding America of West Michigan. Boxes packed with fresh fruits, vegetables and dairy were loaded off the truck, ready to be handed out to those in need. To ensure social distancing, participants were asked to stay in their cars, as volunteers loaded the food for them.

National

‘Golden Girls’ house is for sale, but it’s not in Florida

Updated: 8 minutes ago
It’s not in South Florida. You can find it in Brentwood, California.

National

'The Golden Girls' home is for sale for $3

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
The real house that "The Golden Girls" home is modeled on is for sale.

News

Dog Trail opens in Delta County

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Grace Blair
The one-mile long trail winds through the shelter’s nine acres of land.

National

Baseless Wayfair child-trafficking theory spreads online

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By AMANDA SEITZ and ALI SWENSON Associated Press
The baseless conspiracy theory took off after an anonymous user posed a bizarre question in an internet chatroom: What if retail giant Wayfair is using pricey storage cabinets to traffic children?

Latest News

News

Rep. Kelly Armstrong discusses Trump administration’s changes to environmental law

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Natalie Grim
Gray DC speaks to Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D.) about how the new guidelines will impact North Dakota.

National

Rep. Kelly Armstrong discusses Trump administration’s changes to environmental law

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The Trump administration announced this week an overhaul of the National Environmental Policy Act that would make infrastructure projects such as pipelines move faster.

News

Multiple sheriff’s offices in the UP won’t issue citations regarding the Governor’s mask mandate

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Remi Murrey
Menominee, Baraga, Houghton, Keweenaw, Delta, and Mackinac Counties all express similar concerns for not issuing citations.

National

NCAA: Test all athletes for COVID-19 within 72 hours of game

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By RALPH D. RUSSO AP College Football Writer
The nation's largest governing body for college sports on Thursday released its latest guidance to help member schools navigate competition during the pandemic.

News

Dickinson Area Chamber of Commerce ignites local spending with Chamber Cash

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
Here's how it works: certificates can be purchased for $20 dollars but redeemed for $25 dollars at businesses that belong to the chamber.