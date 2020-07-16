Advertisement

Broken heart syndrome spikes during coronavirus pandemic

Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Stress and anxiety can wreak havoc on our bodies and we’re certainly seeing the impact during the age of COVID-19. A small study says emotional stress can lead to a broken heart.

Weddings, graduations and even visits with the grandparents have been canceled.

Many of the things we look forward to or rely on in our daily lives have been canceled or closed this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Prescriptions for anti-anxiety medications spiked this spring, and antidepressants like Zoloft have been added to the FDA's list of drugs experiencing shortages.

With all of that, is there any wonder that researchers may have found an increase in "broken heart syndrome?"

A small study from the Cleveland Clinic found patients at two Ohio hospitals, who didn't have coronavirus, were two times more likely to have broken heart syndrome than before the pandemic.

Broken heart syndrome, or Takotsubo syndrome, occurs when the heart muscles weaken, leading to chest pain and shortness of breath.

It presents like a heart attack and believed to be brought on by high levels of physical or emotional stress. While it can be deadly, most patients recover within days or weeks.

Researchers say the increase during this time was likely connected to the quarantine, lack of social interaction, strict physical distancing, and the economic impact of the pandemic.

Authors of the study as well as its critics say a larger study exploring the relationship with COVID-19 and broken heart syndrome needs to be done in order to make a direct correlation.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

COVID cases skyrocket across the US

Updated: seconds ago
|
Almost 40 states are seeing an increase in COVID cases, this as hospital beds are filling up in some states, and the debate over mandating masks continues.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
This story provides the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

National

Sen. Hawley seeks civil rights probe in case of St. Louis couple

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By JIM SALTER
U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley is urging Attorney General William Barr to launch a federal civil rights investigation of St. Louis’ elected prosecutor.

Coronavirus

Walgreens, Target, Publix join list of stores mandating masks

Updated: 32 minutes ago
They join a growing list of retailers requiring face coverings at all of their locations.

Latest News

National

Broken heart syndrome spikes during coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
A small study from the Cleveland Clinic found patients at two Ohio hospitals, who didn't have coronavirus, were two times more likely to have broken heart syndrome than before the pandemic.

News

EGLE awards watershed management planning grants

Updated: 1 hour ago
Three grants, totaling $276,000, are available for projects that will benefit Michigan’s lakes and streams by developing new or updating existing watershed management plans.

National

Experts say Twitter breach troubling, undermines trust

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ZEN SOO
A breach in Twitter’s security that allowed hackers to break into the accounts of leaders and technology moguls is one of the worst attacks in recent years and may shake trust in a platform politicians and CEOs use to communicate with the public, experts said Thursday.

News

Free COVID-19 testing in Escanaba, Menominee next week

Updated: 1 hour ago
No appointment is needed to receive testing, but a state of Michigan ID is required and testing is only for those 18 years of age and older.

National

Investigators: Texas couple defrauded Army out of millions

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JAKE BLEIBERG Associated Press
Army investigators obtained warrants last month to confiscate the funds and property and to collect evidence of the alleged fraud during their search of the home of the retired sergeant and his wife.

Political News

Trump’s grand GOP convention plans shrink as virus surges

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER
The Republican National Committee is sharply restricting attendance on three of the four nights of its convention in Jacksonville, Florida, next month, as it looks for ways to move forward with the event while coronavirus cases are spiking in the state.