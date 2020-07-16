Bergman appointed to Canada-U.S. Interparliamentary Group

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (Press Release) - Congressman Jack Bergman (R-MI), who represents Michigan’s First District, has been appointed to the Canada-United States Interparliamentary Group by House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy. The group works together to maintain the important relationship between the United States and Canada, and to facilitate bilateral discussions on important issue areas such as commerce, national security, environmental protection and trade.

“I am honored that Republican Leader McCarthy has appointed me to the Canada-United States Interparliamentary Group. Michigan’s First District shares a border with Canada, and millions travel across the International Bridge every year to conduct business, shop, work, and enjoy what each country has to offer. As Michigan’s largest export market, Canada plays a critical role in our economy. Especially now as we implement the USMCA, I look forward to working with the Canadian Parliament to expand market access between both our nations. Not only do we share an important economic relationship with Canada, but we are also bonded together in our stewardship of the Great Lakes. In this new role, I will strive for increased bipartisan, bilateral discussions on how we can further protect the world’s largest source of freshwater for generations to come,” said Congressman Bergman.

Upon appointment, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy commented, “With the USMCA’s entry into force earlier this month, the Canada-United States Interparliamentary Group will help provide an important forum for the United States and Canadian legislatures to work together to ensure the deal’s success. The group will play a vital role in ensuring both of our countries reap the full benefits of this historic trade agreement, which is why I am proud to have appointed Jack to serve as a member of the group to provide his guidance and expertise. I’m confident that Jack’s principled leadership and relentless work ethic instilled in him over a four-decade career in the Marine Corps will assist the IPG in its goal of strengthening our respective countries’ economies through mutually beneficial trade for years to come.”

Additionally, Congressman Bergman is a member of the Great Lakes Task Force and the Congressional Northern Border Caucus, where he also advocates for collaboration with Canada on issues important to Michigan’s First District.

