A pop of color to Stephenson Park

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Through the Prosperous Places Grant from the Regional Prosperity Initiative, the Stephenson park pump house has a new makeover.

“These people that come from all over the world to come here, to Escanaba and see the color that I hope that we have here and then go home and say ‘Wow that was so neat. Did you see what they’re doing in Escanaba?’” said Jim Finlan, a freelance artist.

The Bonifas Art Center and artist Jim Finlan worked together to design the pump house with all four seasons.

“So, what I did was I tried to incorporate two images that depicted people doing the same things,” said Finlan. “You have the silhouette of the one activity and then inside you have the silhouette of another activity.”

And hopefully sparked an emotional chord.

“I’ve also incorporated feelings and other aspects of it that you can’t really show with just the image of a person,” said Finlan. “We have the red, white and blue ribbon. That’s a pride in our community, in our country. We have other ribbons over here that depict the colors of the three local high schools in the area here.”

The mural at the Stephenson Park pump house is not just about the mural. It’s about bringing the community together around what we’re proud of. So, the community was invited to get together and put their hand print on the wall.

“Get the kids here and put hand prints all around because that’s what this is all about. I want them to be proud of their community and be part of this,” said Finlan.

Brooklyn, Brody, Nevaeh, and Roger were just a few of the children to put their hands, and feet, on the wall.

“I’m trying to bring community and the kids and trying to get them to be involved in this park,” said Finlan.

Because of the weather, the mural isn’t quite finished. But Finlan and the Bonifas Art Center hope that it’s something the community can enjoy for a long time.

