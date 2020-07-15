Woodtick Music Festival organizers: Event canceled due to ‘threats’ from state officials

HERMANSVILLE, Mich. (WLUC) - “We’ve been shut down.”

Those words begin an update from organizers of the Woodtick Music Festival, which takes place every summer in Hermansville. It was scheduled to take place July 30 through August 2 this year.

“...Due to threats originating from the governor’s office, it has become [impossible] for us to proceed as we had hoped,” organizers said in an online update. " It has been made clear that non-compliance with the face mask rule to any extent or lack of social distancing would [constitute] negative action by government authorities.”

The organizers said they also could face legal action from Attorney General Dana Nessel if they go on as previously planned.

“If at any point the crowd in the spectator area would surpass 500 we are promised a lawsuit from Michigan’s attorney general,” organizers said in an online update.

Festival organizers said they haven’t received any similar threats from local law enforcement. In fact, they said they have worked with local authorities and the health department to make the “not so big U.P. event feasible.”

TV6 has reached out to the governor’s office, but has not heard back at the time of posting.

“The AG’s office hasn’t had any communication with this group,” said the AG’s office in a statement to TV6.

All tickets and campsite spots purchased for this year’s event will be good for next year’s event, or a full refund, organizers said.

The 2021 Woodtick Music Festival has been scheduled for July 29 through August 1.

More details on this update and future festivals can be found on the Woodtick Music Festival website.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.