Women’s Center wraps up first day of ‘200 Good Men Campaign’

COVID-19 prevented the Women's Center from hosting previous fundraisers. But since this particular campaign is virtual, Women's Center staff say the fun will continue, except for their annual wrap-up event.
While the 200 Good Men Campaign is geared towards engaging men to show solidarity through donations, Casady says women are welcome to join too.
By Remi Murrey
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This year’s ’200 Good Men Campaign’ will look a little different as it enters its fourth year.

“Well we used to call it the 100 Good Men Campaign, and every year we get more than 100 good men, so we thought this year, because we’re changing, anyone that donates is going to be recognized,” said Women’s Center Executive Director, Beth Cassidy.

However, Casady remains hopeful this fundraiser will help the women’s center raise necessary funds, and also get men involved in the conversation surrounding domestic and sexual violence.

“We are essential service providers. We are running our shelter, we’re still seeing clients and we’re actually busier than ever,” she said.

Meantime, Casady reassures their shelter is open, and welcome women to stop in anytime.

During the lockdown, Casady says the shelter experienced low numbers. But after loosened restrictions, staff say more women are coming in, even while the shelter is operating at reduced capacity.

“The Women’s Center is really important when you’re dealing with victims of domestic violence and sexual assault,” said Marquette County Undersheriff, Dan Willey. “They really help in cases of sexual assault where victims need to be interviewed.”

Those interested in donating can call the Women’s Center at 906-225-1346 or visit their website to donate now until August 15.

