Upper Michigan reaches 300+ total COVID-19 cases, 18 new today

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases have reached the 300 case mark. 18 new cases were added in the U.P. Wednesday, the highest single-day increase in cases so far.

Alger and Houghton counties each added a single case Wednesday, while Delta, Gogebic, and Menominee each increased by two cases. Dickinson and Marquette counties added five cases each.

The U.P. now has a total of 302 confirmed cases during this outbreak. Of those cases, 18 have died and at least 116 cases are considered recovered. For more on cases in Upper Michigan, click here.

In total, Michigan reported 891 new cases Wednesday, July 15, so the state’s total cases are now at 71,197. Four new deaths were reported statewide which means 6,085 people with the virus have died in Michigan. Total recoveries in the state are at 53,867 as of Friday, July 10 numbers. Recovery numbers are updated each Saturday with Friday’s numbers.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

