Advertisement

UPAWS looks ahead to future fundraising

Because the pandemic has forced the shelter to limit guest access, donations have decreased, but the need remains.
By Sarah Blakely
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 8:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) -The Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter has limited access for guests to meet adoptable animals, but the need for donations to keep operations going remains.

Karen Rhodes with UPAWS says smaller events, like the Bissell Foundation pet adoptions held this summer where people can adopt animals at low to no costs, have been successful. The shelter also has a golf outing coming up, called Tee Up 4 Tails, which is already full for registrations.

Rhodes says people have been generous despite the ongoing pandemic, but many events the shelter hosts each year have been canceled. She says staff are currently working on the feasibility of hosting the annual Strut your Mutt at Marquette’s Lower Harbor Park in the fall.

Donations can always be made to the shelter at any time either by calling the shelter or online.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

City of Escanaba cancels Marina Fest

Updated: 52 minutes ago
The 9th annual event is called off due to COVID-19.

News

Gov. Whitmer to give update Wednesday on Michigan’s COVID-19 response

Updated: 3 hours ago
The press conference at 3:00 p.m. ET comes a day after the she extended the state’s coronavirus emergency declaration

News

Non-profit celebrates 30th anniversary of ADA

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
SAIL celebrates 30th anniversary of Americans with Disabilities Act for 12 days

News

Northern Michigan University prepares to welcome staff and students back next month

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Remi Murrey
As Northern Michigan University begins welcoming students and staff back next month, school officials are preparing everyone for the campus' new normal.

Latest News

News

Millage proposal to help with upgrades throughout Negaunee Public School District

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Remi Murrey
These developments will include improving 31 classrooms at Lakeview Elementary School, library renovations at the middle and high school and building an indoor practice facility.

News

Marinette County sees surge in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 14 hours ago
On July 13 there was a record high of 22 new positive cases.

News

Beth Millner Jewelry named Michigan Woman Owned Business of the Year

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Doug Lindblom
Beth Millner Jewelry was selected as the Michigan Woman-Owned Small Business of the Year. The shop sells jewelry made in house, using primarily recycled metals. Inside of the shop, you can find a variety of pieces being sold for fundraisers, including a new mask collection.

News

Energy bill assistance available through Superior Watershed Partnership Energy Office

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Doug Lindblom
The SWP Energy office operates under a grant from the Michigan Energy Assistance Program. It helps low-income households pay their past-due heat, electric, or deliverable fuel bill. As a navigation partner with the Michigan Health and Human Services, staff at SWP can assist you through the application process. The hope is that this program can reach residents of the upper peninsula continuing to deal with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Women’s Center to kick off ‘200 Good Men Campaign’ Wednesday

Updated: 15 hours ago
The Women’s Center of Alger & Marquette Counties knows that men are key to the battle against domestic and sexual violence in our communities.

News

Michigan confirms first human mosquito-borne virus of 2020

Updated: 15 hours ago
An Ottawa County resident is infected with Jamestown Canyon virus.