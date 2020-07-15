UPAWS looks ahead to future fundraising

SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) -The Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter has limited access for guests to meet adoptable animals, but the need for donations to keep operations going remains.

Karen Rhodes with UPAWS says smaller events, like the Bissell Foundation pet adoptions held this summer where people can adopt animals at low to no costs, have been successful. The shelter also has a golf outing coming up, called Tee Up 4 Tails, which is already full for registrations.

Rhodes says people have been generous despite the ongoing pandemic, but many events the shelter hosts each year have been canceled. She says staff are currently working on the feasibility of hosting the annual Strut your Mutt at Marquette’s Lower Harbor Park in the fall.

Donations can always be made to the shelter at any time either by calling the shelter or online.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.