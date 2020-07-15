Advertisement

TV6 Chief Meteorologist Karl Bohnak to give weather updates on Sunny 101.9

He joins fellow TV6 Morning Meteorologist Jennifer Perez, who provides hourly weather updates weekday mornings.
TV6 Chief Meteorologist Karl Bohnak.
TV6 Chief Meteorologist Karl Bohnak.(WLUC)
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Wednesday, TV6 Chief Meteorologist Karl Bohnak joins the Sunny 101.9 WKQS line up.

Bohnak started his career in TV weather in 1983 and brings decades of experience and knowledge to mediaBrew Communications listeners.

Bohnak holds the “American Meteorological Society Broadcast Seal of Approval” and received the Michigan “Notable Book” Award for his published work, “So Cold a Sky, Upper Michigan Weather Stories.”

Beginning July 15, hourly weather updates from Bohnak can be heard on Sunny 101.9 every weekday from Noon to 7:00 p.m.

The mediaBrew Communications team is excited to welcome him to Sunny 101.9. He joins fellow TV6 Morning Meteorologist Jennifer Perez, who provides hourly weather updates weekday mornings.

For more information, visit Sunny.FM or call the mediaBrew Communications office at 906-228-6800.

