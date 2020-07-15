Tiny House up for auction

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC)

A 10-month long construction process yielded a different kind of shelter. A cedar-wood mini-cottage is designed to look and feel like a scaled-down house. Inside is a complete kitchen, an overhead space big enough for a queen-size mattress and a bathroom. High school students from around the area came together to complete the project.

“The year before my year, they basically built it up from the trailer…” said high school senior Gavin Simonson. “I don’t remember if the wiring and the plumbing was done or not. We didn’t do that, they had contractors come in and do most of it, so what we had to do was we finished out the whole interior and then we finished like the varnish, clear coat whatever it is on the outside.”

The tiny house went up for auction July 7th, with the minimum bid starting at 29,000 dollars. The sealed bid sale is due at 3pm on July 31st. Michael Randell, the construction instructor, thinks that this house would do a lot of good for whoever ends up buying it.

“A lot of people have vacant land, waterfront and hunting property,” he explained. “This would fit perfect up here.”

Randell said he’s incredibly proud of his students for completing the project and the students were more than pleased with the result.

“Whoever does end up buying this thing,” said Simonson, “I just hope they enjoy it. Lot of effort and it’s rewarding to see what, whoever that person may be, will be able to have this.”

