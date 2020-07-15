Advertisement

Tech entrepreneur’s dismembered body found in luxury New York condo

Police discovered a man’s dismembered body inside a New York City condo.
Police discovered a man’s dismembered body inside a New York City condo.(Source: WABC/CNN)
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 9:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say the dismembered body of a 33-year-old tech entrepreneur has been found inside his luxury Manhattan condo.

Fahim Saleh was found at around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday inside his apartment on the Lower East Side.

Saleh was the chief executive officer of a ride-hailing motorcycle startup called Gokada that began operating in Nigeria in 2018. The company confirmed his death on Twitter Wednesday and called him “a great leader.”

Authorities said a relative called police after going to check on Saleh and making the gruesome discovery.

Police have made no arrests in the killing.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

UAE’s Mars orbiter launch from Japan delayed again by weather

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By MARI YAMAGUCHI Associated Press
The orbiter named Amal, or Hope, is the Arab world's first interplanetary mission.

National

Explosion threat eases at burning Navy warship in San Diego

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By JULIE WATSON Associated Press
Days of battling flames deep within the USS Bonhomme Richard were bearing fruit and the blaze could be declared out sometime Wednesday.

Political News

Mary Trump calls on president to resign

Updated: 45 minutes ago
She said it in an interview tied to her tell-all book.

National

ViacomCBS drops Nick Cannon, cites ‘anti-Semitic’ comments

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Lynn Elber
The company's move was in response to remarks made by Cannon on a podcast in which he and Richard “Professor Griff” Griffith, the former Public Enemy member, discussed racial bias.

National Politics

Mary Trump calls for president to resign

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
Mary Trump speaks in her first interview since publishing a book about her family and uncle, President Donald Trump.

Latest News

National

Police searching for 2-year-old Pa. boy missing for a week

Updated: 1 hour ago
Philadelphia Police have interviewed everyone involved in the boy’s care, including a babysitter who claims she dropped the child off with his mother. The mother said that handoff never happened.

Coronavirus

Countries reimpose restrictions to curb virus resurgence

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By COSTAS KANTOURIS, VANESSA GERA and ROD McGUIRK
Countries around the world are reimposing lockdowns and implementing new health restrictions at their borders in an effort to curb a resurgence of the coronavirus before it spins even further out of control.

National

2-year-old Pa. boy missing for a week

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
King Hill, 2, has been missing from Philadelphia for a week.

National

Report: Mongolian teenager dies of bubonic plague

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Health Ministry said laboratory tests confirmed the teenager died of plague that he contracted from an infected marmot.

Political News

Judge halts execution amid claims inmate isn’t mentally fit

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By MICHAEL BALSAMO and MICHAEL TARM
A judge on Wednesday halted the execution of a man said to be suffering from dementia, who had been set to die by lethal injection in the federal government’s second execution after a 17-year hiatus.