Seasonal air before another warm- up

The cold front, which brought us the rainy conditions yesterday will stall just east of the U.P. today. This will keep clouds around for the eastern areas. Otherwise, mostly sunny conditions west for most of the day. It will be a pleasant day with temperatures near normal mainly in the 70s. Then, it starts to get warm and muggy tomorrow through the weekend with temperatures getting near 90°. Our next frontal system will bring showers and storms by Saturday evening.

Today: Sunshine early with clouds moving back in during the afternoon

Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s west, mid to upper 70s central, mid 70s east

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warmer

Highs: Mid 80s inland, 70s along the Great Lakes

Friday: Mostly sunny, warm and muggy

Highs: Mid to upper 80s

Saturday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid

Highs: Mainly 80s, upper 80s in the central/south

Sunday: Partly cloudy with morning showers.

Highs: 70s west and east, low to mid 80s central

