Seasonal air before another warm- up
The cold front, which brought us the rainy conditions yesterday will stall just east of the U.P. today. This will keep clouds around for the eastern areas. Otherwise, mostly sunny conditions west for most of the day. It will be a pleasant day with temperatures near normal mainly in the 70s. Then, it starts to get warm and muggy tomorrow through the weekend with temperatures getting near 90°. Our next frontal system will bring showers and storms by Saturday evening.
Today: Sunshine early with clouds moving back in during the afternoon
- Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s west, mid to upper 70s central, mid 70s east
Thursday: Mostly sunny and warmer
- Highs: Mid 80s inland, 70s along the Great Lakes
Friday: Mostly sunny, warm and muggy
- Highs: Mid to upper 80s
Saturday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid
- Highs: Mainly 80s, upper 80s in the central/south
Sunday: Partly cloudy with morning showers.
- Highs: 70s west and east, low to mid 80s central
Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.