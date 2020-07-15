Portion of bike path to close in Chocolay Township for fire station roof repair

CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (Press Release/WLUC) - Part of the bike path in Chocolay Township will be closed for a few weeks beginning next week.

The bike path between Silver Creek Road and the U.S. 41/M-28 intersection will be closed starting at 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 22, and will reopen on approximately August 12.

A detour will be in place at the intersections to use the crosswalks at the intersections for the use of the bike path on the north side of US-41.

This closure is needed for the safety of the pedestrians that use the bike path during the reconstruction of the fire station roof.

