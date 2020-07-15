Advertisement

Portage Lake District Library open for ‘grab and go’ services, delivery, more

For the time being, they’re offering limited services and building access to library patrons.
Portage Lake District Library.
Portage Lake District Library.(WLUC)
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (Press Release/WLUC) - The Portage Lake District Library opened to public patrons on June 29 and resumed their regular hours.

“It’s been great to welcome patrons back in the building so they can checkout materials, use a public computer, or use our printer and fax machine,” said Library Director Dillon Geshel. “For community members who don’t feel comfortable using in-person services, we’re offering curbside pickup or homebound delivery of library materials.”

Library cardholders can sign-up to participate in the delivery program by calling the library at 906-482-4570, sending an email to mstanitis@pldl.org, or visiting the library website at pldl.org/homebound-delivery-program.

Homebound delivery services are available for cardholders who are unable to travel to the library due to age, disability or illness, lack of transportation, or those who do not feel comfortable with in-person services at this time.

Community members can also visit the library to sign-up for the Read for Relief Summer Reading Program. Alternatively, users can sign-up for the program and participate online if they prefer. The program is free and open to all, and offers prizes for participants who meet certain reading benchmarks.

As mandated by the Governor’s Executive Order 2020-147, library patrons are required to wear a mask or face covering while in the library, if there is no medical reason for them to not wear a mask. This includes children aged 5 years and older. Free masks are available for patrons who wish to enter the building but do not have a mask.

Also by order of the Governor, patrons must physically distance themselves, at least six feet, from other patrons and staff while in the library.

“In order to ensure we can meet social distancing requirements, we will also be limiting our building occupancy to no more than 50 individuals at one time, including library staff,” said Geshel. “Patrons visiting the library will be limited to 30 minutes per visit, and public computer sessions will be limited to 30 minutes as well.”

You can find additional information about the in library’s reopening in the Phase Three Plan & Policy, available on the library’s website here. The PLDL Board of Trustees adopted the policy on Wednesday, June 24.

