Peter White Library now offering computer use by appointment

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette’s Peter White Public Library is taking another step in its reopening plan, which now allows some guests to enter the building.

Starting Wednesday, July 15, computer use inside the library is now available. Guests can schedule hour long appointments by calling the reference desk at the library.

The computers are set up on the second floor of the library, spaced out for proper social distancing. Between uses, library staff will sanitize the computer stations before the next appointment begins.

“We’ll be wiping down the computer stations between each appointment. So, rest assured, we’ll be cleaning everything between use and making the safest possible environment for folks who need to come in and use the library,” said Andrea Ingmire, PWPL Director.

Masks are also required for entrance into the library. To schedule an appointment, call the Library Reference Desk at (906) 228-4311.

