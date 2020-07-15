Advertisement

NWS proposes major change to weather alerts system

Now is your chance to shape the future of hazardous weather alerts
NWS Office Negaunee TWP
NWS Office Negaunee TWP(WLUC-TV6)
By Shawn Householder
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE TWP, Mich. (WLUC) -

Our partners at the National Weather Service office in Negaunee Township are proposing some changes to the way certain hazardous weather alerts are issued. NWS Warning Coordination Meteorologist, Matt Zika says these changes are years in the making.

"For over 50 years the National Weather Service has used a paradigm where we've used watches, warnings and advisories to get the word out about impending hazardous weather," Zika recalled.

But it's become more and more apparent that people don't know what an advisory means and that leads to confusion which can at times lead to lack of preparedness when severe weather hits. 

"We're seeking feedback as to where we're going to eliminate the actual wording of an advisory from our product suite. It may change a little bit the way folks visually see the information that's being sent out to them.  All in all, there'll still be a way to provide notification that something is going to go on out of the ordinary," Zika assured us.

This new wording would simply be easier for everyone to understand according to Marquette County Emergency Management Coordinator, Teresa Schwalbach.

"In looking at what they're proposing it would be a lot clearer, a lot easier for people to read. Because if you have too much information in a paragraph they're not going to read it. But if you just give them basic information of what it is, where it is, the impacts and then we'll plan for it," Schwalbach agreed.

You’ve got until August 21 of this year to submit your feedback by taking a brief online survey outlining exactly what changes may be made. The survey will take 10-15 minutes.

“From there, it’s probably still another year or so before a change would be made. And this isn’t just here across Upper Michigan. This is a proposal that would occur across the entire country, where they would eliminate the word advisory from our suite of information that we send out to the public,” Zika predicted.  

Click here to take the survey

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Classic Car Parade

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Grace Blair
Classic cars drove past each of the locations, with drivers honking horns and waving.

News

Delta and Schoolcraft Counties planning for 2020-2021 school year

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Grace Blair
The goal is to make school as safe as possible for your children.

News

Portion of bike path to close in Chocolay Township for fire station roof repair

Updated: 2 hours ago
A detour will be in place at the intersections to use the crosswalks at the intersections for the use of the bike path on the north side of US-41.

News

Portage Lake District Library open for ‘grab and go’ services, delivery, more

Updated: 2 hours ago
For the time being, they’re offering limited services and building access to library patrons.

Latest News

News

No injuries reported in 4-vehicle crash in Chocolay Township

Updated: 2 hours ago
Three of the vehicles suffered disabling damage and were removed.

News

Man dies in Menominee house fire Wednesday morning

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Menominee firefighters pulled a 40-year-old man from the burning home, who later died at the hospital.

News

Women’s Center wraps up first day of ‘200 Good Men Campaign’

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Remi Murrey
While the 200 Good Men Campaign is geared towards engaging men to show solidarity through donations, Casady says women are welcome to join too.

News

Peter White Library now offering computer use by appointment

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Doug Lindblom
Starting Wednesday, July 15, computer use inside the library is now available. Guests can schedule hour long appointments by calling the reference desk at the library. The computers are set up on the second floor of the library, spaced out for proper social distancing. Between uses, library staff will sanitize the computer stations before the next appointment begins.

News

MRHC hosts 15th Annual Cemetery Walk

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Doug Lindblom
Marquette Regional History Center hosted the 15th Annual Cemetery Walk. The event honors and remembers significant members of the Marquette community who were passed away during the 1920s. Stories included on the walk are one of Michigan’s oldest serving policemen, and a family whose life changed when a young mother’s death left behind five children.

News

LSCP, InvestUP seek input from local businesses

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Doug Lindblom
The agencies are administering a survey to learn more about the impact of the coronavirus on local businesses.