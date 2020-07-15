No injuries reported in 4-vehicle crash in Chocolay Township

CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - No injuries were reported in a four-vehicle crash in Chocolay Township Wednesday morning.

Chocolay Township Police Department officers were called to the intersection of US-41 and Corning Street at 11:02 a.m. July 15.

Police say a minivan, driven by a 68-year-old Novi woman heading south, attempted to make a left turn from US-41 onto Corning St. She made the attempt in front of a northbound semi-truck, driven by a 72-year-old Minnesota man and a Jeep Cherokee driven by a 17-year-old Marquette resident. The semi-truck is owned by Jeff Foster Trucking in Superior, Wisconsin.

Officers say the Jeep struck the rear quarter panel of the van and then the Jeep struck the driver side of the semi-tractor. The 17-year-old driver, thinking the van was leaving the scene, exited his vehicle and ran in the direction of the van, police say. The semi-truck then moved from the highway into Shaw’s Service Station lot.

The van did not flee the scene, but stopped on Corning St. When the semi-truck moved, the Jeep was turned back into a northernly direction.

The 17-year-old driver told police that he could not put the vehicle into park when he exited. The Jeep was still running, and proceeded, driverless, northbound across the highway. The Jeep ran into a southbound pick-up truck driven by a 83-year-old Marquette man.

Police say the Jeep then continued making a large arc, off the highway to the west, across the bike path. It finally stopped in the trees to the west of the highway.

There were no injuries reported in the crash, police said.

Three of the vehicles suffered disabling damage and were removed by Mr. Wrecker and Crossroads Truck Repair.

The driver of the minivan was cited for failing to yield.

Northbound traffic was reduced to one lane until the debris could be removed.

Chocolay Township Police Departnent was assisted by the Michigan State Police, Marquette City Police Department, Mr. Wrecker and Crossroads Truck Repair.

