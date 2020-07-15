Advertisement

MRHC hosts 15th Annual Cemetery Walk

The event honors and remembers significant members of the Marquette community who were passed away during the 1920s.
By Doug Lindblom
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An event happening Wednesday, July 15 at the Holy Cross Cemetery took a look back at the times of the roaring twenties.  

Marquette Regional History Center hosted the 15th Annual Cemetery Walk. The event honors and remembers significant members of the Marquette community who were passed away during the 1920s.

Stories included on the walk are one of Michigan’s oldest serving policemen, and a family whose life changed when a young mother’s death left behind five children. 

“We try to dig up new stories every year, and so we try to focus on people who were important to the community, who have interesting stories to tell so that they’re not forgotten,” said Beth Gruber, Research Librarian at the Marquette Regional History Center. 

To keep social distancing, this year’s event is a self-guided tour, with signage posted at each stop along the route. The Cemetery Walk’s were offered from 10 a.m. - noon and again from 6-8 p.m.

