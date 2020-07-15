Advertisement

Michigan Tech faces difficult decisions with new international students policy

With the new ICE policy on international students, Michigan Tech looks for ways to keep their students safe.
(WLUC)
By Connor Veenstra
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) -

At the start of the COVID-19 epidemic, the U.S. Immigration Customs and Enforcement made exemptions for international students. They would be allowed to stay in the country to complete their studies. Now, however, ICE has altered these conditions. Unless universities decide to hold in-person classes, international students will have to go back to their home country. This presents a conundrum for Michigan Tech, which has a restriction on how many courses international students can take online.

“They are only permitted under the policy to take no more than three credits of online instruction,” explained Kellie Raffaelli, the director for Michigan Tech’s Center for Diversity and Inclusion. “So, the requirement is that they are physically on campus in a face-to-face setting. Those are rules... I don’t know the motivation behind why they chose to not extend the exemption for the fall. But they are just returning to the original rule.”

However, the update does allow for universities to provide a hybrid class system, offering both in-person and online classes, which would allow Michigan Tech to better keep their students safe and international students to remain in the country for their studies. Luckily, Michigan Tech had already planned for such circumstances. The real difficulty is making a plan for if the situation gets worse.

“If, for some reason, the COVID-19 situation in Michigan gets worse and we go back in steps or stages,” Raffaelli elaborated, “per the governor of Michigan, and we need to go onto a fully remote situation, currently Michigan tech administration is working out a plan to accommodate international students and create a face-to-face option for the students, but we don’t have that plan solidified yet.”

The next step is to gather the various campus deans to discuss what can be done. The difficulty will be meeting the needs of the students while also keeping them safe.

“Michigan Tech values our international students and we want them to be able to continue earning their degree here at Michigan Tech, so this is very important to us,” explained Raffaelli. “We responded immediately and we’re working really hard on a solution that’s best for everyone and keeps the students here at Michigan Tech.”

It has not yet been announced why the ICE changed its policy on international students, but we will be on the lookout for updates.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

NWS proposes major change to weather alerts system

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Shawn Householder
The online survey will take 10-15 minutes

News

Classic Car Parade

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Grace Blair
Classic cars drove past each of the locations, with drivers honking horns and waving.

News

Delta and Schoolcraft Counties planning for 2020-2021 school year

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Grace Blair
The goal is to make school as safe as possible for your children.

News

Portion of bike path to close in Chocolay Township for fire station roof repair

Updated: 2 hours ago
A detour will be in place at the intersections to use the crosswalks at the intersections for the use of the bike path on the north side of US-41.

Latest News

News

Portage Lake District Library open for ‘grab and go’ services, delivery, more

Updated: 2 hours ago
For the time being, they’re offering limited services and building access to library patrons.

News

No injuries reported in 4-vehicle crash in Chocolay Township

Updated: 2 hours ago
Three of the vehicles suffered disabling damage and were removed.

News

Man dies in Menominee house fire Wednesday morning

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Menominee firefighters pulled a 40-year-old man from the burning home, who later died at the hospital.

News

Women’s Center wraps up first day of ‘200 Good Men Campaign’

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Remi Murrey
While the 200 Good Men Campaign is geared towards engaging men to show solidarity through donations, Casady says women are welcome to join too.

News

Peter White Library now offering computer use by appointment

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Doug Lindblom
Starting Wednesday, July 15, computer use inside the library is now available. Guests can schedule hour long appointments by calling the reference desk at the library. The computers are set up on the second floor of the library, spaced out for proper social distancing. Between uses, library staff will sanitize the computer stations before the next appointment begins.

News

MRHC hosts 15th Annual Cemetery Walk

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Doug Lindblom
Marquette Regional History Center hosted the 15th Annual Cemetery Walk. The event honors and remembers significant members of the Marquette community who were passed away during the 1920s. Stories included on the walk are one of Michigan’s oldest serving policemen, and a family whose life changed when a young mother’s death left behind five children.