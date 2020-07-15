Advertisement

Michigan Community Service Commission receives $2.2M for COVID-19 response, recovery volunteerism

The funding will support organizations in their response to COVID-19 by identifying resources and collaborating regionally to meet compelling needs.
(KKTV)
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (Press Release) - The Michigan Community Service Commission (MCSC) announced Wednesday that it will receive $2,222,811 over three years from the Corporation for National and Community Service (CNCS) to support volunteerism in Michigan. The funding will support organizations in their response to COVID-19 by identifying resources and collaborating regionally to meet compelling needs.

CNCS, the federal agency responsible for AmeriCorps and other national service programs, will provide the funds through the Volunteer Generation Fund (VGF) to expand volunteerism across the country. This is the largest VGF award Michigan has ever received.

“This important funding is critical for Michigan’s recovery,” said Robert Kolt, chair of the MCSC. “In a crisis, people want to help. Safely coordinating volunteers takes time and money, and this federal funding will help support efforts in our communities. Effective volunteer efforts don’t begin and end overnight, this multi-year federal funding commitment is essential in combating the virus.”

MCSC, the state’s lead agency for volunteerism, will use the funding to strengthen the infrastructure and capacity of nonprofits, corporations and state government to utilize best practices that lead to increasing the number of Michigan volunteers across the state.

The project will use innovative technology systems to support skills-based volunteerism, virtual volunteering and employee and youth engagement to make meaningful impact. The technology systems will capture data to make informed decisions and serve as a catalyst for inspiration and recognition.

Virtual and skills-based volunteering are not new concepts, but the pandemic is forcing change at a greater speed,” said Ginna Holmes, MCSC executive director. Communities and regions of the state are looking for integrated approaches to enhance resiliency in the nonprofit sector.”

Information around this outbreak is changing rapidly. The latest information is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.  

Background - The Michigan Community Service Commission (MCSC) utilizes service as a strategy to address the state’s most pressing issues and empowers volunteers to strengthen communities. In 2019-2020, the MCSC is leveraging more than $21 million in federal funds to local communities for volunteer programs and activities. Michigan’s AmeriCorps, Volunteer Michigan and Mentor Michigan are also premier programs of the MCSC. Visit www.michigan.gov/volunteer for more information.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

DNR plans work on US 41 trail

Updated: moments ago
|
By Connor Veenstra
Two years after the Father's Day flood, the DNR is planning construction on the US 41 rail trail.

News

Tiny House up for auction

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Connor Veenstra
After ten months of work, the Tiny House is finally completed and up for auction.

News

Businesses, nonprofits can now apply for Michigan Small Business Restart Program

Updated: 37 minutes ago
The program will provide $100 million in economic assistance to Michigan’s small businesses and nonprofits and in turn, help support workers and their families facing economic uncertainty during the outbreak.

VOD Recordings

Peter White Public Library advances to new reopening phase

Updated: 1 hours ago
Go to pwpl.info for updates on the library's reopening phases

Latest News

News

UPAWS looks ahead to future fundraising

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sarah Blakely
Because the pandemic forced the shelter to limit guest access, donations have decreased though the need remains.

News

Source: Whitmer not expected to introduce new COVID-19 restrictions Wednesday

Updated: 6 hours ago
The governor's press conference at 3:00 p.m. ET comes a day after she extended the state’s coronavirus emergency declaration

News

Non-profit celebrates 30th anniversary of ADA

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
SAIL celebrates 30th anniversary of Americans with Disabilities Act for 12 days

News

Northern Michigan University prepares to welcome staff and students back next month

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Remi Murrey
As Northern Michigan University begins welcoming students and staff back next month, school officials are preparing everyone for the campus' new normal.

News

Millage proposal to help with upgrades throughout Negaunee Public School District

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Remi Murrey
These developments will include improving 31 classrooms at Lakeview Elementary School, library renovations at the middle and high school and building an indoor practice facility.

News

Marinette County sees surge in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 18 hours ago
On July 13 there was a record high of 22 new positive cases.