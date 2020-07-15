Michigan Community Service Commission receives $2.2M for COVID-19 response, recovery volunteerism

LANSING, Mich. (Press Release) - The Michigan Community Service Commission (MCSC) announced Wednesday that it will receive $2,222,811 over three years from the Corporation for National and Community Service (CNCS) to support volunteerism in Michigan. The funding will support organizations in their response to COVID-19 by identifying resources and collaborating regionally to meet compelling needs.

CNCS, the federal agency responsible for AmeriCorps and other national service programs, will provide the funds through the Volunteer Generation Fund (VGF) to expand volunteerism across the country. This is the largest VGF award Michigan has ever received.

“This important funding is critical for Michigan’s recovery,” said Robert Kolt, chair of the MCSC. “In a crisis, people want to help. Safely coordinating volunteers takes time and money, and this federal funding will help support efforts in our communities. Effective volunteer efforts don’t begin and end overnight, this multi-year federal funding commitment is essential in combating the virus.”

MCSC, the state’s lead agency for volunteerism, will use the funding to strengthen the infrastructure and capacity of nonprofits, corporations and state government to utilize best practices that lead to increasing the number of Michigan volunteers across the state.

The project will use innovative technology systems to support skills-based volunteerism, virtual volunteering and employee and youth engagement to make meaningful impact. The technology systems will capture data to make informed decisions and serve as a catalyst for inspiration and recognition.

“Virtual and skills-based volunteering are not new concepts, but the pandemic is forcing change at a greater speed,” said Ginna Holmes, MCSC executive director. “Communities and regions of the state are looking for integrated approaches to enhance resiliency in the nonprofit sector.”

Information around this outbreak is changing rapidly. The latest information is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.

Background - The Michigan Community Service Commission (MCSC) utilizes service as a strategy to address the state’s most pressing issues and empowers volunteers to strengthen communities. In 2019-2020, the MCSC is leveraging more than $21 million in federal funds to local communities for volunteer programs and activities. Michigan’s AmeriCorps, Volunteer Michigan and Mentor Michigan are also premier programs of the MCSC. Visit www.michigan.gov/volunteer for more information.

