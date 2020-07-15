Advertisement

Man dies in Menominee house fire Wednesday morning

Menominee firefighters pulled a 40-year-old man from the burning home, who later died at the hospital.
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A man is dead following a house fire early Wednesday morning in Menominee.

According to the Menominee City Police Department, officers were called to a house fire at 511 13th Avenue around 5:02 a.m. July 15.

Menominee firefighters pulled a 40-year-old man from the burning home. Though life-saving measures were taken, the man later died at the hospital.

The investigation into the fire remains ongoing.

The name of the man has not yet been released.

TV6 & FOX UP will update this story as more information becomes available.

