Man dies in Menominee house fire Wednesday morning

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A man is dead following a house fire early Wednesday morning in Menominee.

According to the Menominee City Police Department, officers were called to a house fire at 511 13th Avenue around 5:02 a.m. July 15.

Menominee firefighters pulled a 40-year-old man from the burning home. Though life-saving measures were taken, the man later died at the hospital.

The investigation into the fire remains ongoing.

The name of the man has not yet been released.

TV6 & FOX UP will update this story as more information becomes available.

