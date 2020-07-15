Advertisement

LSCP, InvestUP seek input from local businesses

The agencies are administering a survey to learn more about the impact of the coronavirus on local businesses.
The Lake Superior Community Partnership and Invest UP are asking Upper Peninsula business owners for some additional feedback during the COVID-19 crisis.
The Lake Superior Community Partnership and Invest UP are asking Upper Peninsula business owners for some additional feedback during the COVID-19 crisis.(WLUC)
By Doug Lindblom
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Lake Superior Community Partnership and InvestUP are asking Upper Peninsula business owners for some additional feedback during the COVID-19 crisis.

They are administering a survey to learn more about the impact of the coronavirus on local businesses. The survey hopes to address questions about current employment levels and what kind of relief could be beneficial to businesses.

Information gathered will help local economic development leaders take the next step in helping businesses get through this tough time.

“I think this data really is helpful to make informed decisions and help to drive hopefully policy conversations about the type of help the small business community in the Upper Peninsula needs,” said Marty Fittante, CEO of Invest UP.

The information from individual businesses is confidential, but overall survey results will be made public. The deadline to complete the survey is this Friday, July 17. To take the survey, click here.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

