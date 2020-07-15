Advertisement

LMAS District Health Department announces free COVID-19 National Guard testing sites this month

The first testing site is Saturday in Munising, with testing in St. Ignace and Newberry the following weekend.
COVID-19 testing tube
COVID-19 testing tube
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MUNISING, ST. IGNACE, NEWBERRY, Mich. (WLUC) - Free Coronavirus testing will be offered in Munising, St. Ignace, and Newberry in July.

The free testing is being offered by the Michigan National Guard in partnership with LMAS District Health Department, Michigan State Police, Munising Memorial Hospital, Mackinac Straits Health System, Helen Newberry Joy Hospital, the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians, the Alger County Road Commission, Luce County Road Commission, St. Ignace Area Schools, Alger County Sheriff’s Department, Luce County Sheriff’s Office, Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office, and Emergency Management in all three counties.

Free COVID-19 testing site schedule:

  • Saturday, July 18 - 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. - Alger County Road Commission E9264 M28 Munising, MI 49862
  • Friday, July 24 - 2020 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. - St. Ignace Area Schools Parking Lot West 429 Portage Rd St. Ignace, MI 49781
  • Saturday, July 25 - 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. - Luce County Road Commission 12920 Co Rd 457 Newberry, MI 49868

Residents do not have to show symptoms of the virus to be tested, nor do they need a doctor’s note. No appointment is needed to receive testing. A state of Michigan ID is required and testing is only for those 18 years and older. Anyone coming for testing must remain in their vehicle at all times.

Testing will be conducted by medically trained members of the Michigan National Guard. Those who are tested will be able to access their results through BioReference Laboratories. Positive results will also be notified by LMAS.

For updates and more information, please follow @LMASDHD on Facebook. More COVID-19 information can be found at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus. For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

