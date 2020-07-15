Advertisement

Gov. Whitmer to provide an update Wednesday on Michigan’s COVID-19 response

The press conference comes a day after the she extended the state’s coronavirus emergency declaration.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives a press conference on Michigan's coronavirus response. (FILE IMAGE)
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives a press conference on Michigan's coronavirus response. (FILE IMAGE)
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 5:50 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer will give an update on the states efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19. The press conference comes a day after the she extended the state’s coronavirus emergency declaration. You can read more about the extension by clicking here.

The Governor has tightened restrictions in the past few weeks, as the rate of new cases has spiked.

This includes an executive order requiring face masks in all public spaces and closing some lower Michigan indoor bars.

It’s unclear if the governor will issue new restrictions.

Upper Michigan remains in phase 5 of the governor’s reopening plan.

Wednesday’s press conference is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m. eastern time on TV6 and FOX UP along with our Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Non-profit celebrates 30th anniversary of ADA

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
SAIL celebrates 30th anniversary of Americans with Disabilities Act for 12 days

News

Northern Michigan University prepares to welcome staff and students back next month

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Remi Murrey
As Northern Michigan University begins welcoming students and staff back next month, school officials are preparing everyone for the campus' new normal.

News

Millage proposal to help with upgrades throughout Negaunee Public School District

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Remi Murrey
These developments will include improving 31 classrooms at Lakeview Elementary School, library renovations at the middle and high school and building an indoor practice facility.

News

Marinette County sees surge in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 11 hours ago
On July 13 there was a record high of 22 new positive cases.

Latest News

News

Beth Millner Jewelry named Michigan Woman Owned Business of the Year

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Doug Lindblom
Beth Millner Jewelry was selected as the Michigan Woman-Owned Small Business of the Year. The shop sells jewelry made in house, using primarily recycled metals. Inside of the shop, you can find a variety of pieces being sold for fundraisers, including a new mask collection.

News

Energy bill assistance available through Superior Watershed Partnership Energy Office

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Doug Lindblom
The SWP Energy office operates under a grant from the Michigan Energy Assistance Program. It helps low-income households pay their past-due heat, electric, or deliverable fuel bill. As a navigation partner with the Michigan Health and Human Services, staff at SWP can assist you through the application process. The hope is that this program can reach residents of the upper peninsula continuing to deal with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Women’s Center to kick off ‘200 Good Men Campaign’ Wednesday

Updated: 12 hours ago
The Women’s Center of Alger & Marquette Counties knows that men are key to the battle against domestic and sexual violence in our communities.

News

Michigan confirms first human mosquito-borne virus of 2020

Updated: 12 hours ago
An Ottawa County resident is infected with Jamestown Canyon virus.

News

Cancellation of UP State Fair affecting businesses

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Grace Blair
Fair week is one of the busiest weeks for Delta County.

News

2020 Marquette Marathon to be done virtually

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Mike Ludlum
Marquette Marathon takes a different method this year.