Gov. Whitmer to provide an update Wednesday on Michigan’s COVID-19 response

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer will give an update on the states efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19. The press conference comes a day after the she extended the state’s coronavirus emergency declaration. You can read more about the extension by clicking here.

The Governor has tightened restrictions in the past few weeks, as the rate of new cases has spiked.

This includes an executive order requiring face masks in all public spaces and closing some lower Michigan indoor bars.

It’s unclear if the governor will issue new restrictions.

Upper Michigan remains in phase 5 of the governor’s reopening plan.

Wednesday's press conference is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m. eastern time

