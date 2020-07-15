Finlandia named a 2020 Best Value School

HANCOCK, Mich. (Press Release) - Finlandia University has been named a 2020 Best Value Colleges by University Research & Review. This marks the third time in four years Finlandia has made the list.

“Finlandia University is a small private school that devotes their time to help students in achieving their career dreams,” said one testimonial on Best Value Colleges website. “I love the small classes and the availability of the professors. The professors are always there to help whenever needed.”

“At Finlandia,100 percent of traditional full-time students receive some form of financial aid,” said Sandra Turnquist Director of Financial Aid Services. “We also offer a $4,000 scholarship for all new incoming students who graduated from a U.P. high school with at least a 2.5-grade point average.

“On top of our affordability for new incoming first time students, we also offer a $10,000 transfer scholarship to new incoming transfer students with at least a 2.0 grade point average.”

FinnU also has multiple other scholarships that allow students to continue their education at an affordable level. Most recently announced was the Rise Together Scholarship, a need-based scholarship that, when combined with federal and state scholarships and grants, covers a student’s entire tuition costs and aligns with Finlandia’s mission of providing affordable private higher education to all.

In addition to the Best Value Colleges Award, FinnU was recently honored as one of the 2020 Best Online RN-BSN programs in Michigan. The program was ranked third just ahead of Madonna University.

ABOUT THE UNIVERSITY RESEARCH AND REVIEWS BEST VALUE SCHOOL AWARD

The prestigious Best Value School Award honors schools that stand out for multiple reasons; to distinguish the unique and special from the generic, expensive, and common. These schools are reviewed by former college presidents and CEOs who consider, among other things, cost and student feedback. If an institution is too expensive, it is eliminated from consideration.

Story originally posted at finlandia.edu/news.

