Advertisement

Ex-NBA superstar Shaq assists stranded Florida driver

Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A woman whose car was left stranded along a Florida interstate when her tire blew out got a little unexpected help from former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal, sheriff's officials say.

O’Neal, who lives in the Orlando area, was traveling on Interstate 75 near Gainesville on Monday when he saw the woman pull onto the side of the road, the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office said on a Facebook post.

He stayed with the woman until deputies arrived at the scene.

In the video posted to Facebook, deputies thanked O'Neal for his assistance. The driver is heard telling deputies that the tire blew out, forcing her to pull over and that O'Neal stopped to help.

“He fist-bumped Deputies Purington and Dillon before going on his way,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook. “Hey Basketball Cop Foundation you’re not the only one that knows Shaq.”

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

The nation's top infectious disease specialist is calling on young people to do better

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
The nation's top infectious disease specialist is calling on young people to do better

National

Trump signs bill, order rebuking China, and slams Biden

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, DEB RIECHMANN and MATTHEW LEE
President Donald Trump has signed a bill and executive order that he says will hold China accountable for its oppressive actions against the people of Hong Kong.

Political News

Biden’s $2 trillion climate plan aims to reframe debate

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ALEXANDRA JAFFE, ELLEN KNICKMEYER and WILL WEISSERT
Joe Biden released a plan Tuesday aimed at combating climate change and spurring economic growth in part by overhauling America’s energy industry, with a proposal to achieve entirely carbon pollution-free power by 2035.

National

Autopsy confirms Naya Rivera’s death was accidental drowning

Updated: 1 hours ago
An autopsy confirmed Tuesday that "Glee'' star Naya Rivera died from accidental drowning, officials said.

Latest News

National

Shaq stops to help driver with a blown out tire in Florida

Updated: 1 hours ago
|

Coronavirus

Best Buy to require customers to wear masks amid virus spike

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO
The retailer joins a growing but still shortlist of major retailers that have instituted mask mandates throughout their chains.

News

Non-profit celebrates 30th anniversary of ADA

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
SAIL celebrates 30th anniversary of Americans with Disabilities Act for 12 days

News

Northern Michigan University prepares to welcome staff and students back next month

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Remi Murrey
As Northern Michigan University begins welcoming students and staff back next month, school officials are preparing everyone for the campus' new normal.

Coronavirus

Florida virus deaths surge, vaccine research moves forward

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By TERRY SPENCER and ADAM GELLER
Florida surpassed its previous one-day record for coronavirus deaths Tuesday and Britain and France announced they will require people to wear masks in public indoor spaces, amid rising global worries about a resurgence of the pandemic.

News

Millage proposal to help with upgrades throughout Negaunee Public School District

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Remi Murrey
These developments will include improving 31 classrooms at Lakeview Elementary School, library renovations at the middle and high school and building an indoor practice facility.