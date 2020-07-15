Advertisement

DNR plans work on US 41 trail

Construction will soon begin on the US 41 Rail Trail
Construction will soon begin on the US 41 Rail Trail(Connor Veenstra)
By Connor Veenstra
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) -

No construction has been done on the trail running along us 41.....until now. All the work has been focused on stabilization, getting the erosion of the trail under control. Now that the DNR plans to begin their work, cost is a main concern. According to Ron Olson, the DNR’s head of parks and rec, restoration would be incredibly expensive.

“The first step of the process would be to do the engineering work,” said Olson. “That would require doing very specific specifications for construction which, because of the COVID, was put on pause this spring and we’re evaluating that now. But that alone would cost probably $800,000.”

Olson says that the total budget for a full restoration would be almost $8 million. However, the DNR is committed to finishing this project and so is looking at different funding options.

“It’s a tough one because we very much want to restore the trail,” Olson explained. “We know it’s important to the Houghton community and the recreators that wanna ride on it in the wintertime. And it brings commerce and tourism to the area and all of that. But it’s a tough one when you have that scale of an impact in that short period of time.”

The timeline of construction is still unknown, even to those working on it, but we will continue to look out for updates.

