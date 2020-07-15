Delta and Schoolcraft Counties planning for 2020-2021 school year

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Right now, Delta and Schoolcraft Counties are creating plans to prepare for the 2020-2021 school year.

“We’re really still in the thick of that process. We’re getting interpretations from our legal counsel, form our professional organizations. We have a meeting with representatives from the governor’s office tomorrow,” said Coby Fletcher, Superintendent of Escanaba Area Public Schools.

The Upper Peninsula is currently in stage five of the governor’s reopening plan.

“If we’re in phase four or phase five, it’s our intent to bring all the kids back to school but we’ll have different rules for hygiene and social distancing and rules to get that kids to school, transportation rules, things like that,” said Doug Leisenring, Superintendent of the Delta/Schoolcraft ISD.

But the school districts aren’t just preparing for stage five.

“In the governor’s return to school plan, districts around going to essentially create three separate plans,” said Fletcher.”

“The better the phase we’re in, the less restrictions we’ll have,” said Leisenring.

But with kids coming back to school, there are some restrictions.

“Kids have to social distance in addition to wearing personal protective equipment. Staff have to wear personal protective equipment; intense cleaning has to go on,” said Fletcher.

The goal is to make school as safe as possible for your children.

“It’s really our intent to bring every child back in a safe environment,” Leisenring.

As the start of school begins to approach, parents are encouraged to keep an eye out for updates from their school because right now, things could change at any point.

