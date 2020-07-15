Classic Car Parade

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A nursing home and an assisted living facility worked together to bring a spark of joy to four different locations: The Bishop NOA Home, Christian Park Village and Center and Northwoods Place.

Classic cars drove past each of the locations, with drivers honking horns and waving. There is usually a car show in the summer for residents to enjoy... But it was canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak. But the two facilities still wanted to do something to put a smile on people's faces.

“Kind of a way to lift spirits, boost morale, let the residents and the staff see something unique and fun and even on a cloudy day, brighten their day and put a smile on their face,” said Andy Cartwright, Executive Director for Northwoods Place Assisted Living.

“Thank you to everyone who’s shown up from the Vintage Car Club as well as some of the Kruisin’ Klassics people are here. So, I just want to say thank you to everybody and of course thank you to all the homes in the area that are involved in this,” said Cindy Liukkonen, Activity Director for the Christian Park Center.

In total, there were more than 20 cars that took part in the parade.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.