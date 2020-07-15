City of Escanaba cancels Marina Fest

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Escanaba announces its canceling Marina Fest due to COVID-19.

The event was scheduled to take place July 25 a the Escanaba Municipal Marina.

In a press release, the city said it wants to ensure the safety of all individuals and felt it was best to cancel.

This would have been the 9th annual Marina Fest. The crowd favorite boasts local music and food during the daylong festival.

Marine Fest is expected to return next year.

