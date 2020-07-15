Advertisement

Changes coming to TV6 & FOX UP anchor line-up

(WLUC)
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Soon, viewers of TV6 & FOX UP will see changes to our anchor line-up.

With the departure of a couple evening anchors, we’ve been working to gather some amazing people to fill the roles and switch up our newsroom.

Current TV6 & FOX UP Morning Co-Anchor, Sarah Blakely, will be moving night-side, co-anchoring with News Director Steve Asplund on the TV6 Early News at 6/5c, and Greg Trick on TV6 News Tonight at 7/6c.

You’ll soon see a familiar face filling Blakely’s role in the morning, with the return of Elizabeth Peterson. She used to be an evening co-anchor for TV6 for many years and was also our very first FOX UP News anchor. She’s a welcome addition back to TV6, where she’ll co-anchor with Assistant News Director Andrew LaCombe.

Current Weekend Meteorologist Shawn Householder will also take on a new role. He’ll be anchoring the TV6 First Look newscast at 5/4c each weeknight, along with some additional weather duties.

We’ll also see a new face on the FOX UP News and TV6 Late News in Jessica McClain. She’s leaving California to come to beautiful Upper Michigan.

Stay tuned to TV6 & FOX UP for your latest News, Sports and Weather in Upper Michigan.

