Bay College West Campus to host negotiation training

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -Bay College West Campus in Iron Mountain has partnered with Northern Initiatives and Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center to offer Negotiation Skills Training.

Participants will learn how to conduct effective negotiations and the importance of long-term relationships. This program is fast-paced and fun. It provides the experience needed to succeed in business and in life.

This training is set to take place in person at Bay College West Campus, but will closely follow the health and safety requirements. It has the capability to be changed to online as well.

“This has been a training that has been requested by employers. Individuals whether they are buyers or engineers, or other people in support positions talk with others, talk with vendors. We want to set them up to be successful to build those relationships, but also save those companies money on their bottom life,” said the Dean of Bay College West, Gina Wollner.

The cost of the course is $425. A minimum of 6 individuals must be signed up by July 28 in order to move forward with the training.

For more information and to registration, visit the Bay College Training and Development web page. Any questions can be directed via Email to Gina Wollner or by phone at 906-302-3012.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.