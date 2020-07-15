Advertisement

Atlanta police charge suspect in fatal shooting of 8-year-old Secoriea Turner

Charmaine Turner prepares to enter a viewing her for 8-year-old daughter Secoriea Turner, who was fatally shot in Atlanta on July 4th near the Wendy's site where Rayshard Brooks was killed the previous month Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in South Fulton, Ga.
Charmaine Turner prepares to enter a viewing her for 8-year-old daughter Secoriea Turner, who was fatally shot in Atlanta on July 4th near the Wendy's site where Rayshard Brooks was killed the previous month Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in South Fulton, Ga.(AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta police have charged a suspect with felony murder and aggravated assault in a shooting that killed an 8-year-old girl near the site of an earlier police shooting.

Police said Wednesday that they issued warrants a day earlier for 19-year-old Julian Conley in the slaying of Secoriea Turner.

Conley’s attorney, Jackie Patterson, said Conley was peacefully protesting and witnessed the shooting but did not open fire himself.

Secoriea was fatally shot on the Fourth of July while riding in an SUV with her mother and another adult near the Wendy’s restaurant where Rayshard Brooks, a 27-year-old Black man, was killed by a white police officer on June 12.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

DNR plans work on US 41 trail

Updated: moments ago
|
By Connor Veenstra
Two years after the Father's Day flood, the DNR is planning construction on the US 41 rail trail.

National

Walmart, Sam's Club requiring face masks

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
Walmart has announced it will require face masks at stores.

Political News

Trump looks to scale back environmental reviews for projects

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By KEVIN FREKING and AAMER MADHANI
President Donald Trump is expected to announce a new federal rule to speed up the environmental review process for proposed highways, gas pipelines and other major infrastructure, a move that critics are describing as the dismantling of a 50-year-old environmental protection law.

Coronavirus

Oklahoma’s governor says he’s tested positive for COVID-19

Updated: 17 minutes ago
The first-term Republican governor has backed one of the country’s most aggressive reopening plans.

News

Tiny House up for auction

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Connor Veenstra
After ten months of work, the Tiny House is finally completed and up for auction.

Latest News

Political News

Judge halts execution amid claims inmate isn’t mentally fit

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By MICHAEL BALSAMO and MICHAEL TARM
A judge on Wednesday halted the execution of a man said to be suffering from dementia, who had been set to die by lethal injection in the federal government’s second execution after a 17-year hiatus.

News

Michigan Community Service Commission receives $2.2M for COVID-19 response, recovery volunteerism

Updated: 31 minutes ago
The funding will support organizations in their response to COVID-19 by identifying resources and collaborating regionally to meet compelling needs.

National

Walmart, Sam’s Club requiring shoppers to wear face masks

Updated: 33 minutes ago
Retail giant Walmart will soon require customers to wear face masks inside its stores.

Political News

Report: Kanye West’s White House bid is over

Updated: 35 minutes ago
Rapper Kanye West is dropping his plans for a 2020 presidential run, according to a new report.

News

Businesses, nonprofits can now apply for Michigan Small Business Restart Program

Updated: 37 minutes ago
The program will provide $100 million in economic assistance to Michigan’s small businesses and nonprofits and in turn, help support workers and their families facing economic uncertainty during the outbreak.