A Couple of Pleasant Summer Days on the Way

By Karl Bohnak
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -Pleasant “U.P. Summer Weather” is anticipated for Thursday.  The only fly in the ointment: a chance of a few isolated to scattered showers over the Copper Country into north-central sections.

Thursday: Sun mixed with some clouds, chance of isolated afternoon and evening showers northwest into north-central sections from Houghton-Hancock to near Marquette

Highs: near 80 into the 80s, coolest near the Great Lakes

Friday: Mostly sunny, seasonably warm

Highs: 80s, again, coolest near the Great Lakes

Saturday: Partly cloudy, more humid, chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms

Highs: 80s to near 90

Sunday: Chance of showers in the morning south and east, partly cloudy

Highs: mid 70s northwest to the mid 80s south-central

Look for seasonable temperatures to begin the new week along with a chance of a few pop-up showers.

