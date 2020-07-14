Advertisement

Young mother in “desperate” need of kidney transplant

By Emerson Lehmann
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 10:50 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - There are nearly 114,000 people on the national waiting list for organ transplants throughout the United States. Here in Wisconsin, over 2,000 men, women, and children are awaiting what could be a life-saving donation.

That includes 24-year-old Alison Snortheim.

“I think the longer I’m on the transplant list, the harder it gets,” said Snortheim, who was first placed on the transplant list in November.

The Auburndale resident is in need of an O+ kidney due to complications with an extremely rare disease called Anti-glomerular basement membrane (anti-GBM) antibody disease.

Several people have been tested to be a live donor, including her two sisters, but challenges continue to present themselves.

“The blood matching isn’t necessarily the problem. I have a rare set of antibodies that are specific to kidneys,” explained Snortheim. “A person (with anti-GBM) can survive on Dialysis for a while, you just don’t have a very good quality of life. For me, it’s hard because we have a hard time controlling the levels of toxins in my body that your kidney’s control.”

Alison is motivated to fight, thinking about her two-year-old daughter, Eleanor, and her one-year-old son, Owen. The thought of them growing up without a mother is what drives her to make the most of each day.

“I think about that every day,” Snortheim said. “I guess I just try to live my life as if today’s going to be my last day.”

It’s been a long process for the young mother, with no end in sight.

There is a possibility Alsion could be a match with a donor that passes away, but a live donor would be more beneficial.

“Living donors can be an incredible blessing for someone that’s looking for a kidney or looking for a liver,” said Jill Dillon, co-founder of Central Wisconsin Gift of Life. “Living donors, the kidney will often times last 25 to 50% longer than a kidney that comes from a deceased donor. We know that if we can find somebody a living donor that they have a chance of that kidney lasting so much longer.”

Dillon’s organization has made that their mission, sharing stories like Alison’s with the world via social media to try and spread the word about the importance of live organ donation, as well as trying to find the perfect match to give the gift of life.

“Anytime we have young parents, a young mother or young father with small children or children of any age, we feel for them. We feel for their families and we know how important it is that they be there and they be present in their children’s lives,” Dillon added. “We know there’s somebody out there that will hopefully see her story and understand the importance.”

“We’re desperate,” added Wendy Bendickson, Alison’s mother. “She needs a kidney. She needs to be here for her family.”

For anyone interested in finding out if they can be a live donor or even possibly a match with Alison, visit the Mayo Clinic Website.

If you aren’t able to donate an organ but would like to help the family with the medical expenses that continue to add up, a GoFundMe has been set up for Alison’s care.

“I can’t even come up with the words of how grateful we are,” Snortheim said. “It’s something that you don’t ever think you’re going to go through, so to go through it now to see the hundreds of people that have come together to try and help, it’s amazing.”

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Non-profit celebrates 30th anniversary of ADA

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
SAIL celebrates 30th anniversary of Americans with Disabilities Act for 12 days

News

Northern Michigan University prepares to welcome staff and students back next month

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Remi Murrey
As Northern Michigan University begins welcoming students and staff back next month, school officials are preparing everyone for the campus' new normal.

News

Millage proposal to help with upgrades throughout Negaunee Public School District

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Remi Murrey
These developments will include improving 31 classrooms at Lakeview Elementary School, library renovations at the middle and high school and building an indoor practice facility.

News

Marinette County sees surge in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
On July 13 there was a record high of 22 new positive cases.

News

Beth Millner Jewelry named Michigan Woman Owned Business of the Year

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Doug Lindblom
Beth Millner Jewelry was selected as the Michigan Woman-Owned Small Business of the Year. The shop sells jewelry made in house, using primarily recycled metals. Inside of the shop, you can find a variety of pieces being sold for fundraisers, including a new mask collection.

Latest News

News

Energy bill assistance available through Superior Watershed Partnership Energy Office

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Doug Lindblom
The SWP Energy office operates under a grant from the Michigan Energy Assistance Program. It helps low-income households pay their past-due heat, electric, or deliverable fuel bill. As a navigation partner with the Michigan Health and Human Services, staff at SWP can assist you through the application process. The hope is that this program can reach residents of the upper peninsula continuing to deal with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Women’s Center to kick off ‘200 Good Men Campaign’ Wednesday

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Women’s Center of Alger & Marquette Counties knows that men are key to the battle against domestic and sexual violence in our communities.

News

Michigan confirms first human mosquito-borne virus of 2020

Updated: 1 hours ago
An Ottawa County resident is infected with Jamestown Canyon virus.

News

Cancellation of UP State Fair affecting businesses

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Grace Blair
Fair week is one of the busiest weeks for Delta County.

News

2020 Marquette Marathon to be done virtually

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mike Ludlum
Marquette Marathon takes a different method this year.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
This story provides the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.