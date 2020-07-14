Advertisement

Women’s Center to kick off ‘200 Good Men Campaign’ Wednesday

The Women’s Center of Alger & Marquette Counties knows that men are key to the battle against domestic and sexual violence in our communities.
Women's Center in Marquette.
Women's Center in Marquette.(WLUC)
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Women’s Center will kick off its annual “200 Good Men Campaign” this year on Wednesday, July 15.

The Women’s Center of Alger & Marquette Counties knows very well that men are key to the battle against domestic and sexual violence in our communities. The COVID-19 pandemic has not stopped our work, we are essential providers in our region and our shelter is full.

With “Safer at Home” instructions for the pandemic, home is not a safe place for many people. As our area reopens businesses and we all venture out more, victims are able to reach out for the help they need. Our campaign typically asks for a $100 donation, but in these extraordinary times, any donation, be it more or less, is greatly appreciated and will be recognized.

Now, more than ever, please back our mission to support all victims/survivors of domestic and sexual violence by financially contributing to our programs that Protect, Educate, Advocate, Counsel and Empower. The 2020 campaign runs through July 15 through August 15.

Consider donating in honor or in memory of your father, husband, son or significant other. Give the gift of helping others to the man who has always looked out for the ones he loves.

How can a man participate? It is easy! Go onto the Women’s Center website: https://wcmqt.org/news/200-good-men/ for a donation form or to donate directly online.

Donations help support the services that The Women’s Center provides such as counseling, legal advocacy, and operating a 24/7/365 emergency shelter for where the abused can find safe shelter as they recover from the trauma of domestic and sexual violence.

“What really drives The Women’s Center’s programs on domestic and sexual violence is the power of a diverse and engaged donor base,” Executive Director Beth Casady said. “Our 200 Good Men Campaign celebrates men in our community who partner with The Women’s Center and apply their philanthropic leadership toward ending sexual and domestic violence in our local communities. To that end, The Women’s Center hopes to get at least 200 Good Men to donate towards its programs. By supporting The Women’s Center, we believe they can proudly share the commitment to ending domestic and sexual violence.”

The campaign runs from July 15 through August 15. For more information, please call The Women’s Center at 906-225-1346.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Beth Millner Jewelry named Michigan Woman Owned Business of the Year

Updated: moments ago
|
By Doug Lindblom
Beth Millner Jewelry was selected as the Michigan Woman-Owned Small Business of the Year. The shop sells jewelry made in house, using primarily recycled metals. Inside of the shop, you can find a variety of pieces being sold for fundraisers, including a new mask collection.

News

Energy bill assistance available through Superior Watershed Partnership Energy Office

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Doug Lindblom
The SWP Energy office operates under a grant from the Michigan Energy Assistance Program. It helps low-income households pay their past-due heat, electric, or deliverable fuel bill. As a navigation partner with the Michigan Health and Human Services, staff at SWP can assist you through the application process. The hope is that this program can reach residents of the upper peninsula continuing to deal with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Michigan confirms first human mosquito-borne virus of 2020

Updated: 20 minutes ago
An Ottawa County resident is infected with Jamestown Canyon virus.

News

Cancellation of UP State Fair affecting businesses

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Grace Blair
Fair week is one of the busiest weeks for Delta County.

Latest News

News

2020 Marquette Marathon to be done virtually

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mike Ludlum
Marquette Marathon takes a different method this year.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
This story provides the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

News

Art therapy program helps North Dickinson students relieve stress

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
This youth program is provided through a grant from the United Way and Superior Health Foundation.

News

10 COVID-19 cases added in Upper Michigan Tuesday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Baraga, Chippewa, Dickinson, Gogebic, Keweenaw and Marquette counties each added a single case, while Menominee County increased by four cases.

News

Detroit Institute of Art Inside|Out collection on display in Hancock

Updated: 1 hour ago
The local outdoor exhibition is a partnership of the Copper Country Community Arts Center, the City of Hancock, and Hancock Public Schools and is the only venue in the Upper Peninsula.

News

2020 Marquette Marathon canceled, virtual options being offered

Updated: 1 hours ago
For those who would like to participate, there will be an opportunity to take part in an alternative format virtual marathon or half marathon between Sept. 3 and Sept. 11.