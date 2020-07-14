Women’s Center to kick off ‘200 Good Men Campaign’ Wednesday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Women’s Center will kick off its annual “200 Good Men Campaign” this year on Wednesday, July 15.

The Women’s Center of Alger & Marquette Counties knows very well that men are key to the battle against domestic and sexual violence in our communities. The COVID-19 pandemic has not stopped our work, we are essential providers in our region and our shelter is full.

With “Safer at Home” instructions for the pandemic, home is not a safe place for many people. As our area reopens businesses and we all venture out more, victims are able to reach out for the help they need. Our campaign typically asks for a $100 donation, but in these extraordinary times, any donation, be it more or less, is greatly appreciated and will be recognized.

Now, more than ever, please back our mission to support all victims/survivors of domestic and sexual violence by financially contributing to our programs that Protect, Educate, Advocate, Counsel and Empower. The 2020 campaign runs through July 15 through August 15.

Consider donating in honor or in memory of your father, husband, son or significant other. Give the gift of helping others to the man who has always looked out for the ones he loves.

How can a man participate? It is easy! Go onto the Women’s Center website: https://wcmqt.org/news/200-good-men/ for a donation form or to donate directly online.

Donations help support the services that The Women’s Center provides such as counseling, legal advocacy, and operating a 24/7/365 emergency shelter for where the abused can find safe shelter as they recover from the trauma of domestic and sexual violence.

“What really drives The Women’s Center’s programs on domestic and sexual violence is the power of a diverse and engaged donor base,” Executive Director Beth Casady said. “Our 200 Good Men Campaign celebrates men in our community who partner with The Women’s Center and apply their philanthropic leadership toward ending sexual and domestic violence in our local communities. To that end, The Women’s Center hopes to get at least 200 Good Men to donate towards its programs. By supporting The Women’s Center, we believe they can proudly share the commitment to ending domestic and sexual violence.”

The campaign runs from July 15 through August 15. For more information, please call The Women’s Center at 906-225-1346.

