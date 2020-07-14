Sen. Peters vows to protect the Affordable Care Act during virtual campaign event

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -

Healthcare was the focus of a virtual campaign event held by Senator Gary Peters Tuesday morning. Peters says a focus of his during the COVID-19 pandemic is protecting the Affordable Care Act.

“One thing that certainly comes out of this pandemic is it highlights the need for us to make sure that we have quality, affordable, healthcare for all Americans,” said Peters. “To me, healthcare is a right, it’s one that we need to focus on to make sure that it’s available.”

The Affordable Care Act, known commonly as Obamacare is responsible for the healthcare coverage of more than 800,000 Michiganders. For that reason, Sen. Peters outlined his desire to see the law expanded, and embraced.

"We should open up the enrollment of the Affordable Care Act now so that people who may not have health insurance have the opportunity to have that piece of mind now," said Peters.

More than a decade after its passage, many still want to see the Affordable Care Act repealed, including Republican John James, who is running against Sen. Peters in the general election. Sen. Peters is worried that this action would mean a lack of coverage for seniors, as well as those with preexisting conditions.

“My opponent in my senate race, who says he’s 2000% with Trump, which is a high percentage, says that he will do everything he can to dismantle the Affordable Care Act,” said Peters. “He actually wants to take away healthcare from hundreds of thousands of Michiganders.”

TV6 and FOX UP reached out to the James campaign several times, Mr. James refusing to comment.

As the nation continues to struggle with the coronavirus pandemic, the need for healthcare continues to be a hot button issue, and one that both candidates will likely address further between now and the general election on November 3.

