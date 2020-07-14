Advertisement

Northern Michigan University prepares to welcome staff and students back next month

As Northern Michigan University begins welcoming students and staff back next month, school officials are prepping everyone for the campus' new normal.
Northern Michigan University preparing for students and staff arrival.
Northern Michigan University preparing for students and staff arrival.(Remi Murrey)
By Remi Murrey
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Since school closed early and in-person spring and summer courses are canceled due to COVID-19, Northern Michigan University Spokesperson Derek Hall says the campus is quieter than usual.

But come August 17, NMU will reopen its doors in an unprecedented way.

“Behind the scenes, we have 10 committees working on the return of our students,” explained Hall.

Beginning this Thursday, Hall says crews will reset chairs and tables to follow social distancing guidelines.

Other return measures will include the campus’ testing availability for students and staff several weeks prior to the start of school and the distribution of masks.

Students and parents moving into the dorms will check-in over multiple days to create less congestion, which Hall notes will be different from previous years.

“Nothing like what we’ve done in the past, where it’s like ‘Hey, come the morning of.‘ It’s not going to be like that. It’s going to be very staged throughout a longer period of time,” said Hall.

In-person classes will resume, however Hall says students will see changes from plexiglass shields to class reduction sizes.

“For example, we have a big auditorium that seats 500 people, but to do that social distance, it drops down to about 160 maybe,” explained Hall.

As a teacher, Hall admits his feelings towards the start of this particular school year are different from previous years.

“I’m a little freaked out about teaching with a mask on because I get going and I get animated and how’s that going to be, I guess I’ll have to figure that out,” he said.

But Hall says he’s hopeful he and his students can hold some classes outside before the snow comes.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Non-profit celebrates 30th anniversary of ADA

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
SAIL celebrates 30th anniversary of Americans with Disabilities Act for 12 days

News

Millage proposal to help with upgrades throughout Negaunee Public School District

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Remi Murrey
These developments will include improving 31 classrooms at Lakeview Elementary School, library renovations at the middle and high school and building an indoor practice facility.

News

Marinette County sees surge in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
On July 13 there was a record high of 22 new positive cases.

News

Beth Millner Jewelry named Michigan Woman Owned Business of the Year

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Doug Lindblom
Beth Millner Jewelry was selected as the Michigan Woman-Owned Small Business of the Year. The shop sells jewelry made in house, using primarily recycled metals. Inside of the shop, you can find a variety of pieces being sold for fundraisers, including a new mask collection.

Latest News

News

Energy bill assistance available through Superior Watershed Partnership Energy Office

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Doug Lindblom
The SWP Energy office operates under a grant from the Michigan Energy Assistance Program. It helps low-income households pay their past-due heat, electric, or deliverable fuel bill. As a navigation partner with the Michigan Health and Human Services, staff at SWP can assist you through the application process. The hope is that this program can reach residents of the upper peninsula continuing to deal with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Women’s Center to kick off ‘200 Good Men Campaign’ Wednesday

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Women’s Center of Alger & Marquette Counties knows that men are key to the battle against domestic and sexual violence in our communities.

News

Michigan confirms first human mosquito-borne virus of 2020

Updated: 1 hours ago
An Ottawa County resident is infected with Jamestown Canyon virus.

News

Cancellation of UP State Fair affecting businesses

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Grace Blair
Fair week is one of the busiest weeks for Delta County.

News

2020 Marquette Marathon to be done virtually

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mike Ludlum
Marquette Marathon takes a different method this year.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
This story provides the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.