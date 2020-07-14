Northern Michigan University prepares to welcome staff and students back next month

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Since school closed early and in-person spring and summer courses are canceled due to COVID-19, Northern Michigan University Spokesperson Derek Hall says the campus is quieter than usual.

But come August 17, NMU will reopen its doors in an unprecedented way.

“Behind the scenes, we have 10 committees working on the return of our students,” explained Hall.

Beginning this Thursday, Hall says crews will reset chairs and tables to follow social distancing guidelines.

Other return measures will include the campus’ testing availability for students and staff several weeks prior to the start of school and the distribution of masks.

Students and parents moving into the dorms will check-in over multiple days to create less congestion, which Hall notes will be different from previous years.

“Nothing like what we’ve done in the past, where it’s like ‘Hey, come the morning of.‘ It’s not going to be like that. It’s going to be very staged throughout a longer period of time,” said Hall.

In-person classes will resume, however Hall says students will see changes from plexiglass shields to class reduction sizes.

“For example, we have a big auditorium that seats 500 people, but to do that social distance, it drops down to about 160 maybe,” explained Hall.

As a teacher, Hall admits his feelings towards the start of this particular school year are different from previous years.

“I’m a little freaked out about teaching with a mask on because I get going and I get animated and how’s that going to be, I guess I’ll have to figure that out,” he said.

But Hall says he’s hopeful he and his students can hold some classes outside before the snow comes.

