Non-profit celebrates 30th anniversary of ADA

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Superior Alliance of Individual Living is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Starting Monday, the non-profit organization began 12 days of celebration.

Tuesday the company thanked Marquette mayor, Jenna Smith, for all the work the city is doing to make the city more accessible for everyone.

Some of the changes include Clark Lambros Beach where a wheelchair accessible ramp was implemented and, also, a kayak-canoe launch that was added across from the beach.

Mayor Smith read the proclamation of the 30th anniversary of the ADA at the city commission meeting Monday night. Executive director of SAIL, Sarah Peurakoski, expressed her gratitude.

“We’re super excited because we believe the city really does understand that it’s better for all citizens and all residents of the city of Marquette to make sure that things are accessible for them to go to,” Peurakoski said.

SAIL will continue the celebration each day until July 24 showcasing historic moments and advocates that made this historic decision possible.

