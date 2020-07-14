Millage proposal to help with upgrades throughout Negaunee Public School District

Negaunee, Mich. (WLUC) - Negaunee Public School officials are asking for the community’s support with voting yes on a millage proposal.

The 0.99-millage bond proposal will allow the district to receive close to $8.5 million dollars for upgrades over 25 years.

These developments will include improving 31 classrooms at Lakeview Elementary School, library renovations at the middle and high school and building an indoor practice facility.

“With the library renovations themselves, to add technology and different furniture that’s easy to move around would ease the weight of collaborative and group learning, and allow them to access more information through the technology that we would put in there,” explained Negaunee Public Schools superintendent, Dan Skewis. “The practice facility would allow practices and seasons to go on no matter what the weather looks like.”

The district also hopes to make window replacements, pool upgrades and new technology purchases for students.

