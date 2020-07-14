Advertisement

Michigan confirms first human mosquito-borne virus of 2020

An Ottawa County resident is infected with Jamestown Canyon virus.
Mosquito graphic
Mosquito graphic(Associated Press)
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and Ottawa County Health Department Tuesday confirmed the state’s first human infection with a mosquito-borne virus for 2020 as a county resident tested positive for Jamestown Canyon virus.

Jamestown Canyon virus is spread to people through bites from infected mosquitoes.  Most cases occur from late spring through mid-fall. Illness can develop from a few days to two weeks following a mosquito bite. While most people do not become ill, initial symptoms can include fever, headache and fatigue. In rare cases, it can cause severe disease, including infection of the brain – encephalitis – or the lining around the brain and spinal cord – meningitis.

MDHHS is releasing no further information about the resident who tested positive for confidentiality reasons.

“During the warm weather months in Michigan, there is always a risk of viruses spread by mosquitoes, including but not limited to West Nile virus and Eastern Equine Encephalitis.” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, MDHHS chief medical executive and chief deputy director for health. “This is an important reminder to stay vigilant and protect against mosquito bites throughout the summer and into the fall”.

Michigan reported its first two cases of Jamestown Canyon virus in 2018 in patients from Oakland and Menominee counties. In 2019, one case was detected in a person from Cass County.

While the virus is found throughout much of the U.S., reports have been increasing in the upper Midwest. This likely reflects increased awareness and testing, but may also be due to an increase in the presence of the virus in the environment.

The virus can be spread by many types of mosquitoes that become infected when they feed on deer or other animals that have the virus in their blood. These infected mosquitoes can then spread the virus to other animals or people through bites.

Residents can stay healthy by using simple, effective strategies to protect themselves and their families. The following steps are recommended to avoid Jamestown Canyon virus and other mosquito-borne diseases:

  • Apply insect repellents that contain the active ingredient DEET, or other EPA-approved products to exposed skin or clothing. Always follow the manufacturer’s directions for use.
  • Wear light-colored, long-sleeved shirts and long pants when outdoors. Apply insect repellent to clothing to help prevent bites.
  • Maintain window and door screening to help keep mosquitoes outside.
  • Empty water from mosquito breeding sites around the home, such as buckets, unused kiddie pools, old tires or similar sites where mosquitoes lay eggs.

For more information and surveillance activity about West Nile virus and other mosquito-borne viruses, visit www.michigan.gov/westnilevirus.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Beth Millner Jewelry named Michigan Woman Owned Business of the Year

Updated: moments ago
|
By Doug Lindblom
Beth Millner Jewelry was selected as the Michigan Woman-Owned Small Business of the Year. The shop sells jewelry made in house, using primarily recycled metals. Inside of the shop, you can find a variety of pieces being sold for fundraisers, including a new mask collection.

News

Energy bill assistance available through Superior Watershed Partnership Energy Office

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Doug Lindblom
The SWP Energy office operates under a grant from the Michigan Energy Assistance Program. It helps low-income households pay their past-due heat, electric, or deliverable fuel bill. As a navigation partner with the Michigan Health and Human Services, staff at SWP can assist you through the application process. The hope is that this program can reach residents of the upper peninsula continuing to deal with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Women’s Center to kick off ‘200 Good Men Campaign’ Wednesday

Updated: 13 minutes ago
The Women’s Center of Alger & Marquette Counties knows that men are key to the battle against domestic and sexual violence in our communities.

News

Cancellation of UP State Fair affecting businesses

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Grace Blair
Fair week is one of the busiest weeks for Delta County.

Latest News

News

2020 Marquette Marathon to be done virtually

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mike Ludlum
Marquette Marathon takes a different method this year.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
This story provides the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

News

Art therapy program helps North Dickinson students relieve stress

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
This youth program is provided through a grant from the United Way and Superior Health Foundation.

News

10 COVID-19 cases added in Upper Michigan Tuesday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Baraga, Chippewa, Dickinson, Gogebic, Keweenaw and Marquette counties each added a single case, while Menominee County increased by four cases.

News

Detroit Institute of Art Inside|Out collection on display in Hancock

Updated: 1 hour ago
The local outdoor exhibition is a partnership of the Copper Country Community Arts Center, the City of Hancock, and Hancock Public Schools and is the only venue in the Upper Peninsula.

News

2020 Marquette Marathon canceled, virtual options being offered

Updated: 1 hours ago
For those who would like to participate, there will be an opportunity to take part in an alternative format virtual marathon or half marathon between Sept. 3 and Sept. 11.