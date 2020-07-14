Advertisement

Menominee woman charged with five felonies after stabbing incident

Menominee Lighthouse Pier
Menominee Lighthouse Pier(WLUC/Alissa Pietila)
By Greg Trick
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Menominee, Mich. (WLUC) -

A Menominee woman is charged with five felonies following a stabbing at the Menominee Lighthouse Pier.

Menominee County Prosecutor Jeffrey Rogg says 33-year-old Julia Lynn Okafor of has been charged with two counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent, assault with a dangerous weapon and ethnic intimidation.

Authorities say Okafor stabbed an 18-year-old woman in the leg at the Menominee Lighthouse Pier July 7.

She allegedly shouted ethnic insults at a 14-year-old which led to the ethnic intimidation charge.

A judge agreed with the prosecutor’s request to revoke Okafor’s bond.

The prosecutor says her criminal history and mental health issues make her a threat to public safety.

She’s due back in court for a probable cause conference July 21.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Marquette City Commission approves deficit elimination plan

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Doug Lindblom
Following construction projects using assets from the Major Street and Local Street Funds, a deficit of close to $800,000 was left over. The amended plan transfers assets from the 2020 general fund to eliminate this deficit.

News

Local businesses enforce governor’s mask mandate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Local business give their take on the new executive order Governor Whitmer put in place to require masks in indoor public spaces and crowded outdoor venues.

News

UPHP/UPHG summer campaign will encourage annual well care visits for children

Updated: 4 hours ago
The goal of the campaign, which will run today through the end of September, is to promote the completion of annual well care visits and recommended immunizations for children across the Upper Peninsula.

News

Volunteers refresh downtown sidewalks in the Soo

Updated: 4 hours ago
Paint the Pavement on Portage started four years ago.

Latest News

News

Marquette City Band to present children’s concert Thursday

Updated: 4 hours ago
The program will feature music related to kids, including folk songs, a circus march, and other fun music from TV, movies, Disney shows, and video games.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
This story provides the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

News

Gov. Whitmer signs Executive Order scaling back suspension of scope of practice laws for medical professionals

Updated: 5 hours ago
Under Executive Order 2020-150, any law or regulation that requires a health care professional to take an exam, be fingerprinted or take part in continuing education as a condition of obtaining or renewing a license, certification, registration is temporarily suspended.

News

UP coronavirus cases increase by 12; 1 new death reported

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
In addition to the dozen new positive COVID-19 cases in Upper Michigan, Delta County also reported a new death Monday.

News

Coins: The latest pandemic shortage

Updated: 6 hours ago
You may have seen signs at a store that ask you to use correct change or pay electronically.

Summer Therapy Images

Updated: 7 hours ago
Summer Therapy Images