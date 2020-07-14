Menominee woman charged with five felonies after stabbing incident

Menominee, Mich. (WLUC) -

A Menominee woman is charged with five felonies following a stabbing at the Menominee Lighthouse Pier.

Menominee County Prosecutor Jeffrey Rogg says 33-year-old Julia Lynn Okafor of has been charged with two counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent, assault with a dangerous weapon and ethnic intimidation.

Authorities say Okafor stabbed an 18-year-old woman in the leg at the Menominee Lighthouse Pier July 7.

She allegedly shouted ethnic insults at a 14-year-old which led to the ethnic intimidation charge.

A judge agreed with the prosecutor’s request to revoke Okafor’s bond.

The prosecutor says her criminal history and mental health issues make her a threat to public safety.

She’s due back in court for a probable cause conference July 21.

