Advertisement

Marquette City Commission approves deficit elimination plan

Following construction projects using assets from the Major Street and Local Street Funds, a deficit of close to $800,000 was left over. The amended plan transfers assets from the 2020 general fund to eliminate this deficit.
The amended plan transfers assets from the 2020 general fund to eliminate this deficit.
The amended plan transfers assets from the 2020 general fund to eliminate this deficit.(WLUC)
By Doug Lindblom
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 8:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Commission tonight, voting in support of a plan that eliminates a deficit from the 2019 fiscal year. 

Following construction projects using assets from the Major Street and Local Street Funds, a deficit of close to $800,000 was left over. The amended plan transfers assets from the 2020 general fund to eliminate this deficit. 

“It’s something that we have to do to meet proper accounting guidelines from the state. It’s something we’ve done over and over again over the years and it’s just something that this year the accountant is holding us to. So, it’s a simple adjustment on paper and nothing more,” said City Manager Mike Angeli. 

Also during the meeting, the commission passed a proclamation that makes July 26 a day to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the passing of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). They also heard a presentation from the Marquette Public Art Commission, updating them on projects ongoing in the city.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Menominee woman charged with five felonies after stabbing incident

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Greg Trick
Menominee woman charged with five felonies after a stabbing at the Menominee Lighthouse Pier

News

Local businesses enforce governor’s mask mandate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Local business give their take on the new executive order Governor Whitmer put in place to require masks in indoor public spaces and crowded outdoor venues.

News

UPHP/UPHG summer campaign will encourage annual well care visits for children

Updated: 4 hours ago
The goal of the campaign, which will run today through the end of September, is to promote the completion of annual well care visits and recommended immunizations for children across the Upper Peninsula.

News

Volunteers refresh downtown sidewalks in the Soo

Updated: 4 hours ago
Paint the Pavement on Portage started four years ago.

Latest News

News

Marquette City Band to present children’s concert Thursday

Updated: 4 hours ago
The program will feature music related to kids, including folk songs, a circus march, and other fun music from TV, movies, Disney shows, and video games.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
This story provides the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

News

Gov. Whitmer signs Executive Order scaling back suspension of scope of practice laws for medical professionals

Updated: 5 hours ago
Under Executive Order 2020-150, any law or regulation that requires a health care professional to take an exam, be fingerprinted or take part in continuing education as a condition of obtaining or renewing a license, certification, registration is temporarily suspended.

News

UP coronavirus cases increase by 12; 1 new death reported

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
In addition to the dozen new positive COVID-19 cases in Upper Michigan, Delta County also reported a new death Monday.

News

Coins: The latest pandemic shortage

Updated: 6 hours ago
You may have seen signs at a store that ask you to use correct change or pay electronically.

Summer Therapy Images

Updated: 7 hours ago
Summer Therapy Images