Marquette City Commission approves deficit elimination plan

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Commission tonight, voting in support of a plan that eliminates a deficit from the 2019 fiscal year.

Following construction projects using assets from the Major Street and Local Street Funds, a deficit of close to $800,000 was left over. The amended plan transfers assets from the 2020 general fund to eliminate this deficit.

“It’s something that we have to do to meet proper accounting guidelines from the state. It’s something we’ve done over and over again over the years and it’s just something that this year the accountant is holding us to. So, it’s a simple adjustment on paper and nothing more,” said City Manager Mike Angeli.

Also during the meeting, the commission passed a proclamation that makes July 26 a day to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the passing of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). They also heard a presentation from the Marquette Public Art Commission, updating them on projects ongoing in the city.

