Marquette beaches closed for remainder of Tuesday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - City of Marquette Beaches will be closed the remainder of Tuesday, July 14, due to inclement weather.

Lifeguards will not be on duty during this period of time.

The City Fire Department will issue a news release Wednesday morning, advising of either beaches reopening, or continued closure.

Beach status updates may also be accessed through the city’s website.

