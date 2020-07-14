Marinette County sees surge in COVID-19 cases

MARINETTE, Wis. (WLUC) - Marinette County has experienced a surge in the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the past week. For the first couple of months of the pandemic there was an average of 1-2 cases per week. In the past month that went to 3-4 cases per day, and then to 7-8 cases per day. On July 13 there was a record high of 22 new positive cases.

Once someone is diagnosed with COVID-19, it is essential that the individuals they have had contact with are identified in order to help prevent further spread of the virus. Contact tracing is a critical tool and everyone’s cooperation with this process is appreciated to help box-in COVID-19 in our communities. With the increase in positive cases the contact tracing process is taking longer.

Unfortunately as with any event there are bad actors who want to take advantage of the situation. Contact tracers will never ask you for your credit card, bank accounts numbers, or social security numbers. You will never be sent a text message with a link to click.

While testing has increased since the beginning of the pandemic, and has contributed to the increase in active cases, it is not the sole cause. The lack of social distancing and large gatherings also increases the spread of the disease.

Safety measures to take are:

Staying home as much as possible

Avoiding large gatherings

Maintaining social distancing of six feet between people

Wearing a face covering when in public

Washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds as frequently as possible or using hand sanitizer with 60% alcohol

Covering coughs or sneezes (into a tissue or the sleeve or elbow, not hands)

Do not touch your eyes, nose and mouth if you haven’t washed your hands

Regularly cleaning high-touch surfaces

Staying home when you are not feeling well

Following all other public health recommendations issued by WI Department of Health Services (DHS) and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC)

