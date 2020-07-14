Advertisement

Heavy rain returns today

Showers and storms increase by the afternoon
By Jennifer Perez
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Grab the umbrella as we’re in for more active weather today! A line of weakening thunderstorms will continue to move from west to the central U.P. during the morning. Then, a brief break around midday with more storms developing by midafternoon. If we get some breaks within the cloud cover a few storms could become strong, but this will mainly be heavy rain. It will expand to the east during the evening and overnight as a cold front begins to traverse the area. There will be some lingering showers tomorrow morning in the east. Afterward, the heat ramps up for the rest of the week.

Today: Morning showers and storms. Then, more storms and heavy rain by midafternoon continuing through the evening

· Highs: Mainly low to mid-70s, low 80s in the south

Wednesday: Morning showers in the east. Then, clouds decreasing on the west

· Highs: Mid to upper 70s with low 80s east

Thursday: Partly cloudy and warmer

· Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s inland

Friday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid

· Highs: Mid to Upper 80s

Saturday: Increasing clouds with afternoon showers and storms

· Highs: Upper 80s to low 90s inland

Sunday: Scattered showers and storms

· Highs: Mid 80s

Monday: Partly cloudy and warm

· Highs: Mainly 80s

