Heavy rain returns today
Showers and storms increase by the afternoon
Grab the umbrella as we’re in for more active weather today! A line of weakening thunderstorms will continue to move from west to the central U.P. during the morning. Then, a brief break around midday with more storms developing by midafternoon. If we get some breaks within the cloud cover a few storms could become strong, but this will mainly be heavy rain. It will expand to the east during the evening and overnight as a cold front begins to traverse the area. There will be some lingering showers tomorrow morning in the east. Afterward, the heat ramps up for the rest of the week.
Today: Morning showers and storms. Then, more storms and heavy rain by midafternoon continuing through the evening
· Highs: Mainly low to mid-70s, low 80s in the south
Wednesday: Morning showers in the east. Then, clouds decreasing on the west
· Highs: Mid to upper 70s with low 80s east
Thursday: Partly cloudy and warmer
· Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s inland
Friday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid
· Highs: Mid to Upper 80s
Saturday: Increasing clouds with afternoon showers and storms
· Highs: Upper 80s to low 90s inland
Sunday: Scattered showers and storms
· Highs: Mid 80s
Monday: Partly cloudy and warm
· Highs: Mainly 80s
