Energy bill assistance available through Superior Watershed Partnership Energy Office

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A program through the Superior Watershed Partnership is available for residents who need help paying their energy bills.

The SWP Energy office operates under a grant from the Michigan Energy Assistance Program. It helps low-income households pay their past-due heat, electric, or deliverable fuel bill.

As a navigation partner with the Michigan Health and Human Services, staff at SWP can assist you through the application process. The hope is that this program can reach residents of the upper peninsula continuing to deal with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Right now, we know a lot of people have lost their jobs, they’ve lost a significant amount of income, and so what we can do is we can help walk you through the process of either applying with DHS if you have not done so yet, or applying through the watershed partnership for help,” said Natalie Weidner, Self-Sufficiency Educator for SWP.

For more information on the Michigan Energy Assistance Program, call the Superior Watershed Partnership Energy Office at (906) 273-2742.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.