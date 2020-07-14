Dickinson County Road Commission focuses on innovation

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -The Dickinson County Road Commission is busy with projects this summer.

They just wrapped up a 'cold in place' road, which is an innovative project for the Upper Peninsula. This project, along with several others will be monitored closely for performance.

Returning this season is a contribution policy for local roads. This means that the township where the road update is taking place will pay 80% of the cost and the road commission will pay 20%.

“Which is again bringing more projects to the table and allowing us to do them, by working cooperatively with all the townships throughout the county. We are doing an amazing amount of work this summer. I calculated just on the local road in corporation with the townships, around $1.5$ million this year, which is impressive,” said the Dickinson County Road Commissions managing director, Jim Harris.

The Dickinson County Road Commission reminds driver to slow down as they approach those work zones.

