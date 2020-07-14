Advertisement

Dickinson County Road Commission focuses on innovation

The Dickinson County Road Commission reminds driver to slow down as they approach those work zones.
The Dickinson County Road Commission at work.
The Dickinson County Road Commission at work.(WLUC)
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -The Dickinson County Road Commission is busy with projects this summer.

They just wrapped up a 'cold in place' road, which is an innovative project for the Upper Peninsula. This project, along with several others will be monitored closely for performance.

Returning this season is a contribution policy for local roads. This means that the township where the road update is taking place will pay 80% of the cost and the road commission will pay 20%.

“Which is again bringing more projects to the table and allowing us to do them, by working cooperatively with all the townships throughout the county. We are doing an amazing amount of work this summer. I calculated just on the local road in corporation with the townships, around $1.5$ million this year, which is impressive,” said the Dickinson County Road Commissions managing director, Jim Harris.

The Dickinson County Road Commission reminds driver to slow down as they approach those work zones.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UPDATE: Wisconsin woman’s body recovered at Rainbow Falls

Updated: 7 minutes ago
According to the Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office, the body of 22-year-old Stephanie Narvaez of Watertown, Wis. was located around 4:40 a.m. July 14.

News

Animal, elderly neglect being investigated in Manistique

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
A search found 39 animals in one home: dogs, cats, lizards, chickens and a hamster. There were also nine people living in the house.

VOD Recordings

UPHP/UPHG summer campaign will encourage annual well care visits for children - Part 2

Updated: 2 hours ago
The goal of the campaign is to promote the completion of annual well care visits and recommended immunizations for children across the Upper Peninsula.

VOD Recordings

UPHP/UPHG summer campaign will encourage annual well care visits for children - Part 1

Updated: 2 hours ago
The goal of the campaign is to promote the completion of annual well care visits and recommended immunizations for children across the Upper Peninsula.

Latest News

News

Calumet Public School library reopens

Updated: 2 hours ago
While library staff is excited to be able to serve visitors in person again, there are some new safety precautions that will need to be followed.

News

94 small businesses split $565K in first round of distributions from Michigan Entrepreneur Resilience Fund

Updated: 2 hours ago
The only business to receive a grant so far in Upper Michigan is Crooked Music LLC, owned by William Crook, in Sault Ste. Marie.

News

Additional food assistance for 350K Michigan families extended through July

Updated: 3 hours ago
Michigan previously approved the additional food assistance for March through June – and now that is being extended for the month of July with approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service.

News

UP meth dealer sentenced to 27 years in prison

Updated: 4 hours ago
Jonathan Collins, 41, was sentenced in U.S. District Court

News

Gov. Whitmer sits down with TV6’s Andrew LaCombe for exclusive interview on new mask mandate

Updated: 11 hours ago
Gov. Whitmer sits down with TV6’s Andrew LaCombe for exclusive interview on new mask mandate

Coronavirus

As coronavirus cases surge, the debate to reopen schools intensifies

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
As coronavirus cases surge, the debate to reopen schools intensifies.